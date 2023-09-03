Impressive display from Sarsfields as they see off Newtownshandrum

Newtown were hugely impressive in the opening half as they took the battle to Sarsfields from the first whistle but the second half saw the boys in blue power-on and cruise to an all or nothing tie with The Rockies in a couple of weeks’ time.
Impressive display from Sarsfields as they see off Newtownshandrum

IMPRESSIVE DISPLAY: Sarsfields' Aaron Myers shooting over a point against Newtownshandrum during the Co-Op Superstores Cork premier SHC at Mallow Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 18:41
Diarmuid Sheehan

Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC 

Sarsfields 4-19 Newtownshandrum 1-18

Sarsfields backed up their win over St Finbarr’s in round two with a second impressive display on Sunday afternoon to book their place in the quarter-finals of the county’s top hurling competition – seeing off Newtownshandrum in Mallow to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Newtown were hugely impressive in the opening half as they took the battle to Sarsfields from the first whistle but the second half saw the boys in blue power-on and cruise to an all or nothing tie with The Rockies in a couple of weeks’ time.

Led on the pitch by the scores of Aaron Myers (2-10 in total), Sarsfields had to weather a storm that lasted well over 30 minutes and for long periods looked like this may not be their day however a second half blitz ended the Avondhu men’s interest in the competition.

Myers’ brace of goals as well as majors from Cian Darcy and second half substitute Shane O’Regan will be the main reasons identified for the win however it was the Sars’ resolve under pressure that was most impressive – they will be a tough ask for any side if they continue to improve on this display.

For Newtown, former Cork star Jamie Coughlan was more than a little of an annoyance to the victors, 1-7 on the day only goes some way to showing his effectiveness on the day.

Current Cork player Tim O’Mahony was also on his game as was Cathal Naughton in the corner and Kieran O’Sullivan at full back.

The North Cork side opened with a flourish, Coughlan causing all kinds of trouble for the Sars’ defensive set.

A quick 1-2 from the number 10 had the Glanmire side reeling, Myers' frees keeping Sars in it for most of the first half.

O’Mahony, John Geary and Naughton added to Coughlan’s spree and Newton hit the dressing rooms leading by 1-9 to 0-11.

The second half started as the first had concluded with a Coughlan free but things were to change in almost the blink of an eye as a goal from Darcy put his side in front for the first time in the match.

The sides traded scores for the next 10 minutes before Myers bagged his first goal which was quickly followed by O’Regan’s major – he was only on the pitch a minute.

Try as they may Newtown couldn’t hit back hard enough and points from O’Regan, Daniel Kearney and Colm McCarthy ended this one as a contest.

Sars had one last ace up their sleeve, a second Myers goal – the right result on the day but hard on a Newtown side that were well in this for 45+ minutes.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myres (2-10 7f, 1 65); S O’Regan (1-1); C Darcy (1-0); J O’Connor, K Murphy, C McCarthy (0-2 each); B Murphy, L Hackett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (1-7, 4f); T O’Mahony (0-5, 3f, 1 65); R Troy (0-2, 1 65), C O’Brien, J Geary, C Naughton, M Thompson (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: D McCarthy; P Leopold, C Leahy, C McCarthy; B Murphy, E Murphy, L Elliot; K Murphy, D Kearney; J O’Connor, C Darcy, J Sweeney; D Hogan, C McCarthy, A Myres. 

Subs: L Hackett for C Darcy (41), C O’Sullivan for K Walsh (42), S O’Regan for J Sweeney (49), R O’Brien for D Hogan (51), E O’Sullivan for C McCarthy (60).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; M Ryan, K O’Sullivan, R Troy; J Herlihy, T O’Mahony, D Hawe; C Bowles, C Twomey; J Coughlan, C O’Brien, D O’Connor; R Geary, J Geary, C Naughton. 

Subs: J Twomey for J Geary (Half Time), S Griffin for M Ryan (inj) (36), M Thompson for D O’Connor (48), S Minihane for S Griffin (53), P Noonan for C Bowles (53).

Referee: Wayne King (Kilbrin)

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Battling Charleville pull off unlikely win over Douglas to progress Battling Charleville pull off unlikely win over Douglas to progress
Midleton straight into semi-final as Blackrock into quarter-finals Midleton straight into semi-final as Blackrock into quarter-finals
Strong finish from Barrs seals passage to knockout stage Strong finish from Barrs seals passage to knockout stage
#Cork - Sport#Cork County Championship
Impressive display from Sarsfields as they see off Newtownshandrum

Erin's Own and Fr O'Neills take a point but run out of road

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd