Lawton 'stood up big time' to help Castlemartyr into semi-final

Co-op Superstores Cork Premier IHC Group C

Castlemartyr 2-17 Watergrasshill 0-17

Last year’s beaten finalists Castlemartyr are through to the Cork Premier IHC semi-finals thanks to this third round Group C victory over Watergrasshill at sweltering Lisgoold yesterday and on this display will fancy their chances of going one better.

A winner takes all clash in every sense of the word Castlemartyr prevailed mainly because they were more clinical up front, a goal in each half from Joe Stack and Andrew Kelly doing most of the damage.

Throw in some unbelievable second half points, five in all, from the impressive Barry Lawton and nine points from sharpshooter Mike Kelly and battling Watergrasshill were left feeling a lot of pain.

Castlemartyr selector Seamus Lawton was pleased afterwards. “Have to admit goals win matches and thankfully we got the breaks and managed to convert them today. Watergrasshill are a very good team, very organised and had a great idea of what they wanted to do. They managed to get it back to three points in the second half, which was a bit of a worry, but our lads were up for it and stood up well today.

“In fairness Bary (Lawton) stood up big time. We will never make up for last year’s defeat but, look, they are a great bunch of lads out there, they put everything into it and got their reward.”

Nice start for Watergrasshill though, Shane O’Regan and Denis O’Farrell putting them two points up inside two minutes but that’s as good as it got. Just a minute later Castlemartyr showed how dangerous they can be when Stack goaled after Hill keeper Aidan Foley had made a fine save from Barry Lawton.

Castlemartyr never looked back subsequently as points followed from Aidan Kelly, Ciaràn Sice and Mike Kelly and they went on to lead 1-3 to 0-4 after the opening quarter.

And there was no let-up by Castlemartyr as more scores followed from Darragh Joyce and two Mike Kelly frees and with Ciaràn Joyce in top form at the heart of the defence they were looking good.

Watergrasshill did finish the half strongly with three Shane O’Regan frees and another from the excellent Sean Desmond but Castlemartyr were still in control at the break leading 1-9 to 0-8.

Watergrasshill battled hard in the second half, Shane O’Regan and Liam Foley firing over points but they were hit again in the 38th minute when Kelly fired in Castlemartyr’s second goal and were fighting a losing battle subsequently.

Mainly through the efforts of Sean Desmond Watergrasshill did reduce the gap to three points entering the final quarter, 2-12 to 0-15, but that’s as good as it got. Barry Lawton’s class stood out in the final 10 minutes and Castlemartyr were on their way to an impressive victory.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M. Kelly 0-9 (0-6 frees), B. Lawton 0-5, A. Kelly 1-1, J. Stack 1-0, C. Sice and D. Joyce 0-1 each.

Scorers for Watergrasshill: S. O’Regan 0-9 (0-7frees), S. Desmond 0-4, L. Foley 0-2, D. O’Farrell and M. O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

CASTLEMARTYR: D. Coughlan; C. Martin, J. Lawton, C. Whyte; D. Joyce, C. Joyce, M. Cosgrave; Brian Lawton, C. Sice; J. McGann, E. Martin, Barry Lawton; A. Kelly, J. Stack, M. Kelly.

Subs: D. Leahy for McGann (53m).

WATERGRASSHILL: A. Foley; P. Cronin, A. Ricken, D. De Roiste; M. O’ Driscoll, D. O’Leary, P. O’Regan; R. Murray, B. Lehane, L. Foley; C. Cronin, S. Desmond, J. Gowen.

Subs: D. McCarthy for Murray (ht), C. O’Leary for Lebanese (49m)

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).