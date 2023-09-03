Castlemartyr overcome a battling Watergrasshill

Co-op Superstores Cork Premier IHC Group C

Castlemartyr 2-17 Watergrasshill 0-17

Last year’s beaten finalists Castlemartyr are through to the Cork Premier IHC semi-finals thanks to this third round Group C victory over Watergrasshill at sweltering Lisgoold this afternoon and on this display will fancy their chances of going one better.

A goal in each half from Joe Stack and Andrew Kelly did most of the damage for Castlemartyr although some unbelievable second half points, five in all, from the impressive Barry Lawton also caused a battling Watergrasshill side a lot of pain.

Mike Kelly also rowed in with nine points and it was this firepower that gave the winners the edge in a winners take all situation.

Nice start for Watergrasshill though, Shane O’Regan and Denis O’Farrell putting them two points up inside two minutes but that’s as good as it got. Just a minute later Castlemartyr showed how dangerous they can be when Stack goaled after Hill keeper Aidan Foley had made a fine save from Barry Lawton.

Castlemartyr never looked back subsequently as points followed from Aidan Kelly, Ciaràn Sice and Mike Kelly and they went on to lead 1-3 to 0-4 after the opening quarter.

And there was no let-up by Castlemartyr as more scores followed from Darragh Joyce and two Mike Kelly frees and with Ciaràn Joyce in top form at the heart of the defence they were looking good.

In fairness Watergrasshill did finish the half strongly with three Shane O’Regan frees and another from the excellent Sean Desmond but Castlemartyr were still in control at the break leading 1-9 to 0-8.

Watergrasshill battled hard in the second half, Shane O’Regan and Liam Foley firing over points but they were hit again in the 38th minute when Kelly fired in Castlemartyr’s second goal and were fighting a losing battle subsequently.

Mainly through the efforts of Sean Desmond Watergrasshill did reduce the gap to three points entering the final quarter, 2-12 to 0-15, but that’s as good as it got. Barry Lawton’s class stood out in the final 10 minutes and Castlemartyr were on their way to an impressive victory.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M. Kelly 0-9 (0-6 frees), B. Lawton (0-5), Kelly (1-1), J. Stack (1-0), C. Sice and D. Joyce (0-1 each).

Scorers for Watergrasshill: S. O’Regan 0-9 (0-7frees), S. Desmond (0-4), L. Foley (0-2), D. O’Farrell and M. O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

CASTLEMARTYR: D. Coughlan; C. Martin, J. Lawton, C. Whyte; D. Joyce, C. Joyce, M. Cosgrave; Brian Lawton, C. Sice; J. McGann, E. Martin, Barry Lawton; A. Kelly, J. Stack, M. Kelly.

Subs: D. Leahy for McGann (53m).

WATERGRASSHILL: A. Foley; P. Cronin, A. Ricken, D. De Roiste; M. O’ Driscoll, D. O’Leary, P. O’Regan; R. Murray, B. Lehane, L. Foley; C. Cronin, S. Desmond, J. Gowen.

Subs: D. McCarthy for Murray (ht), C. O’Leary for Lebanese (49m)

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).