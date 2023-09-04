O'Brien: 'Those two goals were massive, as was keeping them out at the other end'

Cork Premier IHC Group B

Valley Rovers 2-23 Carrigaline 0-22

Kevin Canty and Charlie Lyons goals sent Valley Rovers through to a Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC quarter-final meeting with Kilworth at a balmy Ballygarvan last Sunday.

Relegation-battling Carrigaline were neck and neck with their opponents until the 44th minute when Kevin Canty found the net. Valleys immediately added three points via Canty, Charlie Lyons and Colm Butler (free) to make it 1-17 to 0-16.

Leading 1-19 to 0-19 with less than six minutes remaining, Rovers raised a second and decisive green flag when Lyons goaled at the second attempt.

From there, Valley’s kept Carrigaline at arm’s length for the remainder of a free-scoring clash to emerge deserving 7-point winners.

“We knew Carriglaine had suffered two losses and if they lost again would probably be in a relegation battle,” Valley Rovers captain Tomás O’Brien commented.

“We knew they would come out fighting in a local derby but thankfully, we came through. I think Kevin Canty is turning 45 next week (laughs) but he rolled back the years today. Those two goals were massive, as was keeping them out at the other end.

“It was a tough group, two local derbies, and we were sickened we threw it away against Éire Óg but this win should stand to us.”

Rovers began knowing victory was essential to force their way into the Premier IHC knockout shakeup. As for Carrigaline, nothing less than a win would suffice if the prospect of a relegation play-off was to be avoided.

The hot and humid conditions didn’t deter both teams from delivering a quick tempo and high scoring opening half. Level seven times during the first 30 minutes, Carrigaline went in 0-11 to 0-9 ahead thanks to a lively forward line in which David Drake floated over five superb scores.

The Brinny club matched their opponents stride for stride thanks to a direct approach that yielded five Butler points. Rovers trailed 0-11 to 0-9 at the break but Valley’s Butler would finish with eleven points and his free-taking accuracy proved crucial.

Carrigaline led by two heading into the final quarter with both teams scoring from multiple angles.

The first goal in such an evenly fought game would be decisive and Valley’s scored it via the experienced Canty. Lyons popped up to net Rovers’ second goal and Carrigaline’s resistance was broken.

Though Carriglaine battled right up until the final whistle, a two-goal cushion meant Valley Rovers now have everything to play for in the knockout stages.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: C Butler 0-11 (0-9 frees), K Canty 1-3, C Lyons 1-2, D Murphy, A Kenneally, W Hurley 0-2 each, E Guinane 0-1.

Scorers for Carriglaine: B Kelleher 0-8 (0-7 frees), D Drake (0-6), R O’Shea (0-5), D Griffin (0-2), K O’Reilly (0-1).

VALLEY ROVERS: J Lynch; J O’Driscoll, C Desmond, E Delaney; D Murphy, T O’Brien (captain), W Hurley; E Guinane, R O’Sullivan; C Butler, A Kenneally, S O’Leary; K Canty, M Savic, C Lyons.

Subs: J Cottrell for M Savic (41), J Kenneally for S O’Leary (52).

CARRIGALINE: R Foster; C Vaughan, S Williamson, K Kavanagh; D Griffin, R McCarthy, R O’Shea; J McCarthy, F O’Connell; K Kavanagh (captain), D Drake, D Greene; B Kelleher; K O’Reilly, N Coleman.

Subs: P Mellet for N Coleman (ht), R Kelleher for F O’Connell (35, inj), N O’Keefe for D Greene (49), J Maher for R Kelleher (52, inj).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin’s Own).