McCarthy: 'That last thing that happened there isn't by accident'

Cork SAHC Group A

Killeagh 1-19 Na Piarsaigh 1-19

“Who got the goal?” That was the question on everyone’s lips long after the final whistle at Cobh. It was debated by players and spectators alike, on the field and in cars heading home, after a 62nd-minute scramble sent Killeagh through to the Cork SAHC quarter-finals and eliminated Na Piarsaigh.

Manager Bryan McCarthy didn’t mind who scored it. He asked and answered his own question: “Was it a fluke?” Not in the slightest.

Needing a goal to snatch the necessary draw to pip Piarsaigh, Dylan McCarthy dropped in an inch-perfect 65.

It was met by full-back Patrick O’Brien, a warrior for Killeagh throughout the second half. Although his flick pinballed its way across the line, no deflectors were taking credit. The answer came back that the goal belonged to ‘Pob’.

As for its construction, boss Bryan revealed a blueprint to rival any great escape from Spike Island across the bay.

“That last thing that happened there isn't by accident,” he said. “We've worked on that in training sessions and practice matches against different teams. What happened there was planned.

“Without us planning that, maybe it wouldn't have happened. We got men in around there. They knew where they were supposed to be. The delivery in from Dylan was unbelievable, right underneath the crossbar, which again is something we've looked at.” The only unrehearsed plot twist was the scorer in the no. 3 jersey.

“‘Pob’ wasn’t supposed to be up there at all, no,” laughed McCarthy, “but we’ll leave him have this one.

“At half-time, he asked fellas to stand up and he stood up massively in the second half. His work rate, his winning of the ball, his use of possession, his breaking tackles, he was outstanding.” ‘Pob’ had been liberated to play his starring all-round role by the half-time introduction of Darragh O’Brien, just turned 18. He clamped down on Piarsaigh’s own teenage prodigy Ross O’Sullivan, who had clipped 0-3 in the first half and almost stitched two further goals.

Killeagh had two more Midleton CBS students to lean on in corner-forwards Colm Leahy and free-taker Dylan McCarthy, who were well supplied by the hard graft of Shane Smiddy and Eoghan Keniry.

McCarthy finished on 0-10 for the second game in a row as his accuracy fuelled the fightback from five points down to lead by two, 0-19 to 1-14, entering the final four minutes.

Piarsaigh had their own bench impact held in reserve. The Sheehans, Luke (0-2) and Evan (0-1), both came on and landed huge scores in a five-point burst.

But the 10th time level mattered most. Points difference was the tie-breaker between joy and agony, +6 to +4 in Killeagh’s favour.

The East Cork club have survived relegation finals in 2020 and ’22. They have encountered tragedy off the field. This victory gave their community a reason to celebrate together and the prospect of another big day out against Newcestown in the quarter-finals.

As for Na Piarsaigh, whose relegation from the top tier remains a fresh wound, they were rooted to the spot in stunned silence in the moments after the final whistle, their promotion dreams on hold for another year.

Late goals have cost them dear, and not just this weekend. The two they leaked from 21-yard frees when hammering Inniscarra gave the vital tie-break edge to Killeagh.

The all-or-nothing intensity of this draw can give them some solace. In a straight shootout for second place, either side fired every bullet they had in their chamber.

The Northsiders’ 1-6 streak, sparked by Shane Forde’s goal, had sent them into the break 1-8 to 0-7 ahead but Killeagh hit back with five unanswered points of their own thereafter.

Back and forth it swung with sweet scores from both Moynihans, Eoin and Kevin, and McCarthys, Dylan and Ryan.

Nothing could separate them except their reactions when the music stopped.

Scorers for Killeagh: D McCarthy (0-10, 7 frees, 1 65); P O’Brien (1-0); E Keniry (0-3); S Walsh, G Leahy (0-2 each); R McCarthy (sideline), Colm Leahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: E Moynihan (0-8, 7 frees); S Forde (1-0); K Moynihan, R O’Sullivan (1 free) (0-3 each); D Connery (1 free), L Sheehan (0-2 each); E Sheehan (0-1).

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill; D Hogan, P O’Brien, S Long (j-capt); R McCarthy, K Murphy, G Walsh Wallace; Ciarán Leahy, S Walsh; Dinny Walsh (j-capt), E Keniry, S Smiddy; D McCarthy, G Leahy, Colm Leahy.

Subs: D O’Brien for Walsh Wallace (h-t), E Lane for S Walsh (50), A Leahy for D Walsh (53).

NA PIARSAIGH: A Hogan; P Murphy, E Gunning (capt), G Joyce; C Flynn, D Connery, C Buckley; D Gunning, E Moynihan; C Hanifin, K Moynihan, K Buckley; R O’Sullivan, P Rourke, S Forde.

Subs: L Sheehan for Hanifin (44), E Sheehan for Rourke (48), G Healy for Flynn (50).

Referee: C O’Regan (Ballyhea).