Nyhan - 'We lost our talisman and captain, Brian O’Shea and lost our shape a little bit too'

Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC Group C

Cloyne 2-19 Mallow 2-17

For fifty-five minutes, Cloyne controlled their final game in Group C of the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC game against Mallow in Grenagh on Saturday night. With Tom O’Regan peerless at corner-back, Conor Cahill edging a fabulous duel with Paul Lyons at midfield and their starting forwards combining for 2-12, they led by 2-19 to 1-16 and thus didn’t have to be overly concerned by events in Watergrasshill or the fourteen wides they had amassed.

Their selector, James Nyhan, wasn’t surprised by the late twist in the tale, however. “It probably should have been a bit more. We were six points up with ten minutes to go. We lost our talisman and captain, Brian O’Shea and lost our shape a little bit too. But we all know that Mallow is a proud club, they’re never beaten, they’ve been beating us the past two or three years. We knew they were going to throw the kitchen sink at us tonight.”

That kitchen sink started with a whimper as Lyons popped over his third point of the evening but when Denis Hayes claimed a long delivery and finished it to the net in the 62nd minute, life became a bit more real for everyone. Ashely Walsh had already denied Mallow a goal with a splendid save midway through the second half from Daniel Sheehan, but when he was beaten for the third time here, Stephen Beausang was on hand to pick up the pieces and ensure Cloyne’s date with Blarney in the quarterfinals.

Both teams needed the win for entirely different reasons, Cloyne for progression, Mallow for preservation, and neither of them were going to die wondering as they went toe-to-toe in a wonderful first half. Cloyne played up the hill and into the wind and edged the opening quarter by 0-8 to 0-6 with Conor Cahill hitting 0-3 while Mark Tobin was Mallow’s main threat as he clipped 0-3.

Cahill’s fourth point then supplemented a Mikey Cahill goal that was created by Keith Dennehy, and all seemed rosy for Cloyne. Tobin then retaliated with a major for Mallow that he followed with a minor and when Lyons slapped over his second, it was a one-point game.

Cloyne then finished the half in style, with Dennehy raising a green flag after a tremendous run from Noel Cahill to help them into a 2-11 to 1-9 half time lead.

They went on to dominate the third quarter and had pushed their lead out eight at its end with O’Shea accurate from frees and Conor Hallihan coming alive at centre-forward as Mallow became more and more reliant on Tobin up front.

The Avondhu side managed to whittle the lead down to six before the late drama, but they couldn’t find enough to get the win they needed to avoid a relegation playoff with Inniscarra.

It leaves Cloyne back where they were last year, in the quarterfinals, but Nyhan will be looking for more this time around.

“We’d a fantastic win over Newcestown last year and we didn’t do ourselves justice against Bride Rovers. There’s hurt there, but we’ll try and channel that in the right way and go for it again the next day.”

Scorers for Cloyne: B O’Shea (frees) and C Cahill (0-5 each), M Cahill (0-1 free) and K Dennehy (1-1 each), B Walsh, J Hallihan and E Motherway (0-2 each), N Cahill (0-1).

Scorers for Mallow: M Tobin (1-9, 0-5 frees), P Lyons and D Sheehan (0-3 each), D Hayes (1-0), D Moynihan and P Healy (0-1 each).

CLOYNE: A Walsh; A Sherlock, Eoin Motherway, T O’Regan; Éanna Motherway, S Beausang, D Byrne; C Cahill, B Minihane; N Cahill, J Hallihan, B O’Shea (c); K Dennehy, B Walsh, M Cahill.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for O’Shea (inj, 49), C Mullins for N Cahill (inj, 61), E Treacy for Éanna Motherway (62).

MALLOW: P Buckley; S Copps, B Kingston, J Healy; D Moynihan, N O’Riordan, P Healy; S Buckley, P Lyons; R Mills, F O’Neill, R Sheehan; M Tobin, D Hayes, D Sheehan.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for R Sheehan (inj, 27), D Sheehan for Buckley (38), S Leneghan for O’Neill (46), B Murphy for Mills (60).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).