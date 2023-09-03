Barrett: 'It was a good boost overall when he came on'

Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC Group B

Blarney 2-23 Ballyhea 2-18

There was a massive shot in the arm for Blarney on Saturday in Mourne Abbey with the return of Mark Coleman following a long lay-off due to a knee injury. The former Cork hurling captain was introduced early in the second-half when this Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC Group B tie was on a knife-edge.

It was a double substitution with Eoghan Kirby, and in less than 10 minutes, they contributed 2-2 to turn the tide in their favour, and qualify as runners-up to Newcestown.

On any other day, emerging talent Kirby would grab the headlines for his sensational two-goal salvo, but having their leader to call upon is a huge fillip for the mid Cork side ahead of their quarter-final with Cloyne.

Manager Michael Barrett, whose sons Cian and Shane starred - county senior Shane returned 0-14 - credited him for making the long road back.

“Mark Coleman is out 12 months, this time last year we played Courcey Rovers and that was his last game for the club, or for anyone. We sprung him and Eoghan Kirby in together. They got an immediate impact with the goal straight away.

‘It is great to see Mark back, he has gone through a long haul over the last 12 months. It was a late call to get him in there, it was down to the wire. It is a great boost for him and his recovery.

“We wouldn’t have brought him in if he wasn’t right, and he is right. We got him medically assessed. Fair play to our own physio Paul McCarthy, and Colm Coakley with the Cork team, and Dr Joe Jordan.

“It was a good boost overall when he came on.”

The laser-like free-taking of Shane Barrett and Pa O’Callaghan for their respective sides was one of the high-points, on an evening when John Mortell’s Ballyhea gave it everything they could.

The skilful O’Callaghan, despite hobbling through most of the second-half, scored 1-14. The north Cork club only trailed by a point at the break (0-10 to 0-11) having been ahead by three points at one stage, but they needed more of their forwards to impact with the breeze behind them.

Their goals arrived at either end of the second-half. Eugene O’Leary netted straight after the interval, while O’Callaghan’s goal from a penalty came in the third minute of stoppage. It was the final piece of action, at which time they were reduced to 14 men with Dion Curtin red-carded.

It was in-between these majors, Blarney did the damage. Kirby’s first green flag in the 43rd minute came after referee Willie Wallis penalised ‘keeper Mikey Browne. He threw in the sliotar and possession was won by Kirby.

His second goal was registered seven minutes later.

“They are a very young group, the average age is 23,” Barrett continued. “We have 20-year-olds out there, it is fantastic. It is great credit to the club and the people involved in the underage.

“Gavin O’Mahony (coach) is a great asset to us. He came in last November. Great pedigree and profile. He reacts well with the lads and integrated well into our group. His age profile is great, he is still playing with Kilmallock.”

Scorers for Blarney: S Barrett (0-14, 0-12 frees), E Kirby (2-0), M Coleman, S Mulcahy, C Hegarty and C Barrett (0-2 each), D McSweeney (0-1).

Scorers for Ballyhea: P O’Callaghan (1-14, 1-0 pen, 0-11 frees, 0-1 ’65), E O’Leary (1-0), M O’Sullivan, G Morrissey, T Hanley and J Hickey (0-1 each).

BLARNEY: C Murphy; S Crowley, P O’Leary, D Murphy; P Philpott, P Crowley, A McEvoy; O Hegarty, C Hegarty; D McSweeney, C Power (Capt), S Barrett, S Mulcahy, P Power, C Barrett.

Subs: M Coleman for S Mulcahy, E Kirby for C Power (both 40), C Dunlea for D McSweeney (57), J O’Keeffe for P Crowley, C McCarthy for P Power (both 61).

BALLYHEA: M Browne; A Barrett, J Hennessy, L Hanley; C Cox, Tom Hanley, J Copps; Tiernan Hanley, L Crowley; M O’Sullivan, P O’Callaghan (Capt), G Morrissey; J Hickey, J Morrissey, E O’Leary.

Subs: D Curtin for G Morrissey (40), D Copps for L Crowley (55).

Referee: Willie Wallis (Midleton).