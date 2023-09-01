Cork PJHC Round-Up: Glen Rovers, Barryroe, and St Catherines win their groups

Barryroe took the direct route to the semi-finals of the Co-Op Superstores Cork PJHC as they came from behind to beat Milford by 2-18 to 1-13 in Coachford on Friday night.

The win means that they are the only team with an 100% record as they finished top of Group B. A goal in each half from Olan O’Donovan proved decisive for the Carbery side with the second major helping his side overcome their 1-6 to 1-5 half time deficit.

O’Donovan also fired over five points while his cousin, Ryan, notched 0-2 and Mick Whelton helped himself to 0-5 as Brian Murphy goaled for Milford.

St Catherine’s will join them in the final four after they also came from behind to beat Russell Rovers in Aghada to top Group C. A James Kennefick goal and 0-3 from Ruairi Cummins had helped Rovers to a 1-11 to 0-10 half time lead.

Catherine’s, inspired by Dan Mangan, overturned the deficit despite playing into the wind. Sean O’Donoghue’s tenth point proved to be the decisive one for Catherine’s as Mangan hit 0-4 and Brian Mulcahy 0-3 in their 0-21 to 1-17 victory.

Russell Rovers joined St Catherine’s on five points after they beat St Finbarr’s by 3-16 to 1-19 in a thriller played in Doneraile. Two of Meelin’s goals came from Mikey McAuliffe and Jack Curtin in an opening half that was dominated by the Barr’s.

David Murray goaled and Colm Keane hit 0-10 for the city men, however, Meelin’s third goal, scored by Ciarán Curtin, proved to be the gamebreaker.

Read More Ray O’Mahony appointed Cork U20 football manager

Meelin will now play Erin’s Own in the quarter final after the Imokilly side beat Tracton by 1-19 to 0-15 in Páirc Uí Rinn. Mark Collins raised a late green flag for Erin’s Own that doubled their lead from three to six points and when Tom Foley put them seven clear moments later, it was enough for them to pip Argideen Rangers for second place in Group A by a solitary point.

Defeat for Tracton, last year’s beaten finalists, means that they must play the Barr’s in the relegation playoff.

Glen Rovers topped Group A despite losing to Argideen Rangers by 0-17 to 2-10 in Ballincollig. The Glen led by 1-7 to 0-7 at the break with Conor Dorris accurate from placed balls and Shane Busteed dangerous from open play while for Argideen, John Michael O’Callaghan and Finbarr Butler hit 0-6 of their scores.

O’Callaghan would hit 0-9 overall, but the one-point victory wasn’t enough for his side to progress.

That means that Kilbrittain will play the Glen in the other quarter final after they defeated Ballygarvan by 1-17 to 0-14 in Brinny. 0-4 from Michael Cussen had helped Ballygarvan into a 0-9 to 0-8 half time lead, but 1-2 from Conor Ustianowski along with a 0-9 haul from Mark Hickey ensured Kilbrittain’s progress.

Quarter Finals:

Glen Rovers v Kilbrittain

Meelin v Erin’s Own

Semi Finals:

Barryroe v Meelin/Erin’s Own

St Catherine’s v Glen Rovers/Tracton

Relegation:

St Finbarr’s v Tracton