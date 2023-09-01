Seanie McGrath: Expect the Barrs to come through tough task against Kanturk

I’m going to skip straight to Group C of the Premier SHC. Groups A and B, I’ll come back to.

Group C, though, and who will be left standing come 5.30pm on Sunday, both fascinates and intrigues, which kind of neatly summarises the weekend feast of hurling in front of us.

The group of death is home to the reigning champions St Finbarr’s, league champions Sars, a team on everyone’s lips when listing the main three or four contenders each summer, last year’s semi-finalists Newtownshandrum, and Kanturk, who were responsible for showing 2021 champions Midleton the door at this very juncture 12 months ago.

For the Barrs, they were in this same position last year: having to win their final group game to advance. And how can we ignore the highs they went on to reach after managing to pull their feet out of a sticky group phase?

It’s such a fine - and thin - edge between elimination and extracting a Round 3 result that can set a team up for a serious assault on the knockout stages. The Barrs got that result 12 months ago when hammering Sars 4-19 to 0-19.

No more than last year when they drew with Charleville and had to overturn a nine-point deficit against Blackrock in the opening two rounds, the Barrs have again been slow to get motoring this August. But they’ll mine confidence from having been in this position before and having survived.

Ger Cunningham and his players will know that if they can get over Kanturk and put the group phase behind them, they can again build unstoppable momentum.

Kanturk secured a fantastic draw against Sars, but I expect the Barrs to come through.

Forwards William Buckley, Ben Cunningham, and Jack Cahalane will be better again than they were in the defeat to Sars. The champions have too much scoring power and more of a spread than Kanturk, who are still very much dependent on age-old warrior Lorcán McLoughlin.

A Barrs win makes Sars-Newtownshandrum all the more intriguing. Sars’ draw with Kanturk shows the inconsistency that can plague them on occasion.

The new management of Johnny Crowley and Diarmuid O’Sullivan got their game-plan spot on against the title holders. They need to do so again at Mallow.

Sars sit in pole position and will finish in pole position, if they come out on top. But how quickly a team’s fortune can shift. If Newtown win, Sars are eliminated, save for a draw in the other game. They are all looking over their shoulder in Group C, none more so than Sars.

Newtown, lest we forget, were semi-finalists last year. Cathal Naughton and Jamie Coughlan are in ripe scoring form. Sars need to avoid that potentially inconsistent approach, whether it is gameplan, concentration, or just overconfidence.

Nobody expected the Barrs to beat them so convincingly this time last year. Because of how Round 3 petered out for them in 2022, Sars will be on their guard. A team of their ability should not be missing out on the knockout stages two years running. I don't think they will.

In Group B, we have the incredible situation where Charleville could secure a third draw and yet fail to advance. That will certainly be logged as a Christmas quiz question on Leeside; name the team knocked out of their group despite not losing a match.

I’ve been impressed by Fr O’Neill’s. They really made Douglas work for their two points. They are still very much in the hunt for a knockout berth, although if Cork senior Robbie O’Flynn makes his return, as rumoured, then Erin’s Own will also arrive in Cloyne fully believing they too can extend their season.

Of course, both their fortunes depend on already-qualified Douglas dealing with the expectation that currently surrounds them. And as we know, they haven’t always dealt well with such.

Across the three groups, the sole fixture that doesn’t concern the knockout stages is Glen Rovers-Bishopstown. And yet there is plenty at stake. For the loser, a relegation play-off beckons. Glen Rovers have never got it soft or straightforward against Bishopstown.

Also in Group A, people might not ascribe much importance to Blackrock-Middleton given both cannot be caught. It is a huge advantage, though, to claim that top group seeding, bypass the quarter-finals, and bypass the likes of Imokilly.

I saw Imokilly’s colleges/divisions final win last Saturday. They will improve on the 16 wides they hit.

A mention for Avondhu marksman Stephen Condon of Harbour Rovers. He is top scorer in the championship with 2-32 after five games. Last year, he top-scored with 3-47. For a lad playing junior club hurling, it is a savage return two years running.

To the sharpshooters from the group stages and the men who will have a significant say this weekend, the aforementioned Jamie Coughlan (3-21) and Luke O’Farrell (2-4, all from play) continue to do the business into their 30s.

Further out the field, Brian Murray (Bishopstown), Mark Harrington (Douglas), Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers), Shay Bowen (Erin’s Own), and Jack Doyle (Charleville) are other servants who never fail to show up.

They are not in the Cork conversation, but can always be counted upon, especially on important weekends such as this.

The other important actors this weekend are the men in the middle. The quality of officiating from the likes of Ciaran O'Regan, Simon Stokes, Shane Scanlon, Brian Maher, Brian Sweeney, Cathal McAllister, Dave Daly, and Brian Murphy has been strong.

Sweeney is Shamrocks, Stokes is Tullylease, and Daly is Brian Dillons, their appointments offering top table representation for clubs that wouldn't otherwise be seen at premier senior level.

The quality has been such that you'd be hoping they'd gravitate towards the inter-county sphere.

Keep an eye out for the frees these guys award to the trailing teams across the weekend. I say this after reading an analysis of all inter-county hurling matches between 2016 and ‘18 conducted by my good friend Dr John Considine.

John found 49% of the frees went to the team in arrears, more than the 39% of frees that went to those out front.

The stats would tell those trailing this weekend to never throw in the towel for they are more likely to get a season-saving free than the crowd in front are to get a knockout-clinching one.

In signing off, I'd like to offer my sympathies to the family of young Jack O’Sullivan and all in St Finbarr’s.