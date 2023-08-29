Jake Morris insists Tipperary gunning to remedy overdue Croker absence

Jake Morris feels the Tipperary senior hurlers owe it to the people of the county to get back to Croke Park next year.

By the time 2024 comes around, it will be five years since the team last played at GAA HQ when they defeated Kilkenny in an All-Ireland final, their biggest gap since the 1990s.

Over two months on from their All-Ireland quarter-final exit to Galway in Limerick, Morris has had plenty of time to reflect on a season that promised a lot but concluded disappointingly.

“We had a lot of hard work done in Munster and let it go behind us,” says the 24-year-old, promoting Tipperary and Fiserv’s monster raffle draw in aid of The Dillon Quirke Foundation and Cliona’s Foundation. “It just shows for us and any other team that even if you’re a small bit off it or flat on any day you’ll get beaten.

“For us players, we really let ourselves down on that day inside in Limerick. All the work we had done during the year was primed for days like that and we just didn’t get going. We’re not going to shy away from that – we didn’t show up, we didn’t perform.

“We’ll be really gunning to get back in next year to right a few wrongs because I think we owe it to ourselves now and the Tipperary people to get back up the road maybe. Look, there’s no guarantees. Munster is going to be a cauldron again next year so it’s about working hard again and getting in the best shape for it.”

Personally, 2023 was Morris’ best year yet for Tipperary, 2-13 of his 2-20 championship haul coming in three Munster SHC games. That he was scoreless against Galway sticks in his craw.

“Look, I had one of my better years so far and an improvement on the year before but I’m still not where I want to be.

“A few games went okay but as a finish, I didn’t affect the game as much as I would have liked to against Galway. Overall, it was an improvement but not there yet for me and the lads. We still have a lot of work to do to compete with the best teams consistently.”

Morris is currently recovering from facial surgery after he fractured an eye socket and cheekbones in Nenagh Éire Óg’s North Tipperary final win over Kiladangan last month. The hope is to be back for the club’s preliminary quarter-final next month but he can’t say for certain he will be fit.

“I’ve another two or three weeks to go so I’m cutting it tight for the closing stages of the championship. I underwent surgery up in The Hermitage (Clinic) in Dublin four weeks ago and got a plate put into my cheekbone to straighten it out, so I’m healing at the minute and I’m trying to stay as patient as I can but it’s not easy.”

A paraplanner with SYS Group, Morris missed days of work as a result. Having a sympathetic boss in former Toomevara hurler Tony Delaney helped. He is of the mind that the GAA have to get more serious about head-high tackles.

“It’s my second bad facial injury. I broke my jaw back in 2018 playing with the college (University of Limerick). A similar enough incident as well. I like to carry the ball into contact so it probably doesn’t help but something probably has to be done to prevent serious facial injuries. We all have to get up to work on a Monday morning.”

The forthcoming raffle in aid of the charities brings to mind Morris’ team-mate Quirke who passed away there 12 months ago. In life and death, Dillon has taught Morris plenty.

“We have a framed photograph of him in our dressing room every night at training.

“I only came across videos on my phone the other day when we won the U21 All-Ireland and he was the life of the party. It’s about how we can carry him, really, and try and make his family as proud as we can. Last year we had intentions of going a step or two further but next year we’ll again be asking Dillon for his support up above to go further.

“People mightn’t have known that he was very passionate about living life to the full as he was his hurling. He was always off doing something, planning a trip. He definitely gave me perspective in that regard. We can all get bogged down by a result of a match or how you played but you have to see the other side of it too and Dillon saw that. It’s only our hobby at the end of the day.”