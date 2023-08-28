McHale on leaving Mayo: ‘The lads had a totally different philosophy on how this team should play’

Liam McHale has opened up on his decision to leave the Mayo senior football management team after just one year.

In a wider-ranging interview with Ballina Community Radio Station, McHale discussed his upbringing and basketball influence as well as his spell as Mayo selector.

McHale is a brother-in-law of manager Kevin McStay and worked with him previously with St Brigid’s and Roscommon. He was part of a star-studded ticket that included Stephen Rochford as assistant manager, Donie Buckley as coach and Damien Mulligan as selector and club liaison.

“I really enjoyed getting to know the boys,” McHale said. “It was great. I wouldn’t have known most of the senior lads. I would have known Conor Loftus from coaching him in basketball. I would have known Kevin McLoughlin from meeting him around the place. But I never had a chat with Aidan or Cillian or Diarmuid or Jason.

“I was happy I went in and got to know the boys. I’d like to think any of them could feel they can give me a call if they wanted advice or to meet up for a coffee. I’d be there for them; I know what they are at.”

The 1996 All-Star explained it was a difficult decision to step aside but there were disagreements over Mayo’s style of play. The Connacht outfit won the Division 1 league title in 2023 and reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals where they were comprehensively defeated by Dublin.

“It is difficult. There were five of us there and the four lads had a totally different philosophy on how this team should play than what I had. I was surprised at Kevin because normally we would be in sync. I just felt there is no point in me being there when I am so far removed from their thinking.

"I didn’t want to drag anybody down. I didn’t want to upset the flow of the whole thing. I thought it was the right thing to do.”

McHale was also asked why he believes Mayo have been unable to get over the line.

“I think in all the tight games we lose them in the last ten minutes. That goes back to my time. We have been losing All-Ireland finals since 89 the same way. In the last ten minutes, we are not able to score and the opposition will score two or three points to get over the line.

“This current group, I’ve massive admiration when you consider the best team in the history of the game, the six-in-a-row Dubs, every team in the country was afraid of them except us. Our boys rolled up the sleeves, ran out on the pitch and said let’s go. We should have beaten them twice. It is game management down the stretch. In the last ten minutes it is game management and a lot of that has to come from the sideline as well.

“To put these guys in the position to get two points to win the game, to fall over the line instead of drawing or losing by one. Because it is frantic out there for players and that is when management has to be very strong and get the right guys in that can do the job and try and manipulate the game to get two scores in ten minutes.”

Throughout, he stressed his admiration for this current generation.

“I feel for these Mayo lads. Aidan O’Shea, Cillian O’Connor and Diarmuid, Stephen. Jason who has retired and Kevin McLoughlin. Conor Loftus. They have played in double the number of All-Ireland finals I played in. I played in four if you count the draw. These guys have played in eight.

“I know how they feel. They are desperate to win. You are looking and wondering is this my last year? Is next year my last year? Are we going to win it and you are nearly afraid to go. Aidan is playing 15 years now trying to win an All-Ireland. Obviously, I was involved with them last year, they are amazing human beings.”

The full interview with Tara Doherty can be heard on BCRFM’s Facebook page.