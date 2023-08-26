Old guard inspire Imokilly to retain Cork Divisions title

Imokilly progress to the county hurling championship where they will meet the sixth seeded team
Old guard inspire Imokilly to retain Cork Divisions title

NEWS 26/8/2023 Pictured at the Divisional hurling: Imokilly v Avondhu/UCC, at Páirc Ui Rinn was Avonghus Brian Buckley being put under pressure by Imokillys Joe Stack. Picture Denis Boyle

Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 21:33
Therese O’Callaghan, Pairc Ui Rinn

Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges) final: Imokilly 0-25 Avondhu 0-20 

It took them a while to get going, but once Imokilly got into their rhythm, they retained the Denis O’Riordan Cup in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges) final in Páirc Uí Rinn tonight. It also means they progress to the county hurling championship where they will meet the sixth seeded team following the completion of the group stage.

It was a courageous effort from Avondhu - beaten by 15 points by the same opposition at this juncture last year - but to their credit, Denis Ring’s outfit rose to the challenge.

Inspired by their more senior players, the likes of the Lawton brothers Barry and Brian, captain John Cronin, Bill Cooper and Seamus Harnedy, they finished with five points to spare.

The teams were level seven times in the opening half, including at half-time, 0-11 apiece.

However, having played into the wind, there was more to come from Imokilly. And once they got their noses in front, they never trailed again. As well, the support from the bench was key with Jack Leahy introduced early in the second half, and the Dungourney starlet rowed in with five points.

With this their first game in the championship, there was bound to be some rustiness, but four missed goal chances will have to be worked on. Although, kudos to Avondhu ‘keeper Ian Butler who prevented three of these.

Avondhu went toe-to-toe through the first half. They were 0-6 to 0-4 up after a quarter of an hour, but a string of points from Sean Desmond (2), William Leahy and Shane Hegarty (2) shot Imokilly into the lead - Desmond and Hegarty would share nine points between them.

A spirited fightback from Avondhu saw them recover the lead through Stephen Condon, Eoin Carey and Colin O’Brien, 0-11 to 0-10. A William Leahy free then ensured a share of the spoils at the interval.

Imokilly set about building a lead straight from the restart. Bill Cooper and Shane Hegarty (2) on target, while Diarmuid Healy whizzed a goal shot wide of the right post.

Midway through the half, they pushed ahead 0-16 to 0-13.

And while Avondhu brought the deficit back to within a point on three occasions, Imokilly always had the ability to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Avondhu went down to 14 men with 10 minutes of regulation remaining when defender James Keating received a second yellow card.

With four minutes of stoppage time to endure and just three points the difference, this tie went right to the wire.

Sean Desmond’s late brace guided the holders safely over the line.

Scorers for Imokilly: J Leahy (0-3 frees, 0-1 65) and S Desmond (0-5 each), S Hegarty (0-4), W Leahy (0-3, 0-2 frees), D Healy and B Cooper (0-2 each), Brian Lawton, Barry Lawton, J Stack and S Harnedy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Avondhu: S Condon (0-5, 0-2 frees), E Carey (0-4), C O’Brien (0-2 frees) and B Buckley (0-3 each), B Nyhan, J Twomey, C Buckley, W Condon and B Curtin (0-1 each).

IMOKILLY: E Davis (St Catherine’s); T Wilk (Cobh), M Russell (Aghada), C O’Brien (St Ita’s); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), J Cronin (Lisgoold, Capt); S Hegarty (Dungourney), B Cooper (Youghal); Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr), D Healy (Lisgoold), S Harnedy (St Ita’s); S Desmond (Watergrasshill), W Leahy (Aghada), J Stack (Castlemartyr).

Subs: J Leahy (Dungourney) for W Leahy (39).

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglin), L Carey (Kilworth); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (Kilshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig, Capt), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), W Condon (Kilworth); J Magner (Killavullen), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for J Magner (47), J Mullins (Ballygiblin) for S Killeen (59).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).

CORK GAA CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Cork Club Championships.

CORK GAA CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Cork GAA Club Championships.

Cork GAA crest

More in this section

Dara Moynihan celebrates after the game 1/7/2023 Cian Murphy sees Spa over the line despite Sean O’Shea masterclass
Conor Guilfoyle takes a shot at goal despite Ciaran Murphy 18/9/2022 Guilfoyle the Thomas Davis saviour against Raheny
Waterford Senior Hurling Championship Ballygunner v Abbeyside Ballygunner move to 53 not out after breezing past Dungarvan
#Cork County Championship#Cork - Sport
Limerick v Wexford - Allianz Football League Division 4 Round 6

Newcastle West into last four, Monaleen, Kildimo Pallaskenry and Fr. Casey’s advance

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd