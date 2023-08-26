Old guard inspire Imokilly to retain Cork Divisions title

Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges) final: Imokilly 0-25 Avondhu 0-20

It took them a while to get going, but once Imokilly got into their rhythm, they retained the Denis O’Riordan Cup in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges) final in Páirc Uí Rinn tonight. It also means they progress to the county hurling championship where they will meet the sixth seeded team following the completion of the group stage.

It was a courageous effort from Avondhu - beaten by 15 points by the same opposition at this juncture last year - but to their credit, Denis Ring’s outfit rose to the challenge.

Inspired by their more senior players, the likes of the Lawton brothers Barry and Brian, captain John Cronin, Bill Cooper and Seamus Harnedy, they finished with five points to spare.

The teams were level seven times in the opening half, including at half-time, 0-11 apiece.

However, having played into the wind, there was more to come from Imokilly. And once they got their noses in front, they never trailed again. As well, the support from the bench was key with Jack Leahy introduced early in the second half, and the Dungourney starlet rowed in with five points.

With this their first game in the championship, there was bound to be some rustiness, but four missed goal chances will have to be worked on. Although, kudos to Avondhu ‘keeper Ian Butler who prevented three of these.

Avondhu went toe-to-toe through the first half. They were 0-6 to 0-4 up after a quarter of an hour, but a string of points from Sean Desmond (2), William Leahy and Shane Hegarty (2) shot Imokilly into the lead - Desmond and Hegarty would share nine points between them.

A spirited fightback from Avondhu saw them recover the lead through Stephen Condon, Eoin Carey and Colin O’Brien, 0-11 to 0-10. A William Leahy free then ensured a share of the spoils at the interval.

Imokilly set about building a lead straight from the restart. Bill Cooper and Shane Hegarty (2) on target, while Diarmuid Healy whizzed a goal shot wide of the right post.

Midway through the half, they pushed ahead 0-16 to 0-13.

And while Avondhu brought the deficit back to within a point on three occasions, Imokilly always had the ability to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Avondhu went down to 14 men with 10 minutes of regulation remaining when defender James Keating received a second yellow card.

With four minutes of stoppage time to endure and just three points the difference, this tie went right to the wire.

Sean Desmond’s late brace guided the holders safely over the line.

Scorers for Imokilly: J Leahy (0-3 frees, 0-1 65) and S Desmond (0-5 each), S Hegarty (0-4), W Leahy (0-3, 0-2 frees), D Healy and B Cooper (0-2 each), Brian Lawton, Barry Lawton, J Stack and S Harnedy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Avondhu: S Condon (0-5, 0-2 frees), E Carey (0-4), C O’Brien (0-2 frees) and B Buckley (0-3 each), B Nyhan, J Twomey, C Buckley, W Condon and B Curtin (0-1 each).

IMOKILLY: E Davis (St Catherine’s); T Wilk (Cobh), M Russell (Aghada), C O’Brien (St Ita’s); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), J Cronin (Lisgoold, Capt); S Hegarty (Dungourney), B Cooper (Youghal); Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr), D Healy (Lisgoold), S Harnedy (St Ita’s); S Desmond (Watergrasshill), W Leahy (Aghada), J Stack (Castlemartyr).

Subs: J Leahy (Dungourney) for W Leahy (39).

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglin), L Carey (Kilworth); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (Kilshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig, Capt), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), W Condon (Kilworth); J Magner (Killavullen), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for J Magner (47), J Mullins (Ballygiblin) for S Killeen (59).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).