Squashed calendar not helping Cork divisions, says Ger O'Sullivan

O'Sullivan looks enviously across the border and how the divisions in Kerry are incorporated into the county championship proper, each one guaranteed at least three group games
Squashed calendar not helping Cork divisions, says Ger O'Sullivan

RUSH: Kevin Manning of Muskerry in action against Donncha O'Connor of Duhallow (left) back in June. Pic: Jim Coughlan

Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 07:45
Eoghan Cormican

For the divisions of Cork, this is their week in the county championship spotlight. With clubs given a fortnight’s reprieve ahead of the sink-or-swim Round 3 fare, the divisions are front and centre.

It’s rare in an increasingly congested calendar that they find themselves such, and so they’ve got to grab the mic when it’s loitering, uncontested, in their direction.

If there’s something the divisions want off their chest, this is the week they have the attention and ear of the Cork GAA public.

Ger O’Sullivan is a well-known and respected figure within Cork football circles. He was selector to Conor Counihan when the county last lifted Sam Maguire in 2010.

This season, he is back on the sideline with Duhallow for the first time since he coached the division in the north-west of the county to a successful defence of the Andy Scannell Cup way back when in 1991.

O’Sullivan knew what he was signing up for and the schedule he would be working within. That doesn’t mean he has to agree with it or silently accept it.

He looks enviously across the border and how the divisions in Kerry are incorporated into the county championship proper, each one guaranteed at least three group games.

In Cork, they are siloed away from the clubs and put into their own little corner. To make sure competition numbers comply with Croke Park regulations, they are not even deemed county championship participants, as was repeatedly emphasised by the county board top table when Cork's adherence to the 16-team county championship rule was under the microscope last year.

For those divisions who do well in a particular summer, they earn a seeding for the following year which means they enter at the later stages of the colleges/divisions section completely undercooked and meeting a side who could have up to three championship games played to their none. As was the case when last year’s football section winners Carbery, making their 2023 bow, lost out to a Duhallow team playing their fourth game in Thursday’s semi-final.

Of course, there’s a catch 22 situation in that. With club players working within a more defined calendar than ever, some divisions prefer the seeded ticket and to bypass the earlier rounds when inter-county players are unavailable and club players in their early to mid-20s have hightailed it to the US before the serious stuff throws-in in August.

“Nowadays when people talk about who might win the county, they don't talk about the divisions. I hope that in the years to come divisions will get a better chance. There are a lot of little things that could be improved,” said Ger O’Sullivan ahead of Duhallow’s colleges/divisions section final against UCC on Sunday (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm).

The hurling equivalent, between Imokilly and Avondhu, takes place Saturday evening at Páirc Uí Rinn (7pm). The winner of both games continues on to the quarter-finals of the county championship proper.

“Last weekend, all of our players played on the Sunday,” O’Sullivan continued. “If they had played on Saturday, it would have given them another day's rest and recovery ahead of Thursday’s semi-final.

“You had Knocknagree and Kiskeam playing on the Saturday, clubs we can’t pick from because of their senior status, whereas it would have made more sense if our junior and intermediate clubs were playing on the Saturday. Sunday's final will be their third game within a week.

“We are where we are and we knew at the start of the year it would be like this, but I will still go back to our Duhallow board and make a few proposals, and talk to other divisions about how we could improve our lot a small bit and change it to benefit the players and give them a better chance.

“The divisional teams showcase the better players from the division. Back in Kerry, they promote it very strongly.

“There are players out there and I saw some excellent players on view from the games we played against the other divisions, Carbery, Muskerry, and I'd love to give them all a better chance, give them all a few games.

“It would benefit Cork football, if we did that.”

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Hannah Tyrrell on getting in the zone and her Dublin future
Cork v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 Cork previews: Blend of experience and youth gives Imokilly the edge
Duhallow overcome Carbery in a tight affair Duhallow overcome Carbery in a tight affair
#Cork - Sport#Cork GAA#Cork County Championship
<p>NINE IN A ROW: Today in the Rose Hotel, Tralee this trail-blazing group and their manager Mick Fitzgerald were honoured by the Association of Sports’ Journalists in Ireland for their contribution to Irish sport. The ten players who featured in all of Kerry ladies' nine in-a-row were: Marina Barry, Marion Doherty, Mary Jo Curran, Phil Curran, Margaret Flaherty, Eileen Lawlor, Margaret Lawlor, Bridget Leen, Annette Walsh and  Dell Whyte. Pictured at todays lunch Back Row (L-R) Margaret Flaherty, Phil Curran, Eileen Lawlor, Annette Walshe, Mary Jo Curran, Margaret Lawlor, Marina Barry Front Row (L-R) : Bridget Leen, Marion Doherty, Michael Fitzgerald manager, Tony Riordan (selector) and Dell Whyte.(trainer and player).Pic : Lorraine O'Sullivan </p>

Kerry’s nine-in-a-row team celebrated in Tralee

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd