Squashed calendar not helping Cork divisions, says Ger O'Sullivan

For the divisions of Cork, this is their week in the county championship spotlight. With clubs given a fortnight’s reprieve ahead of the sink-or-swim Round 3 fare, the divisions are front and centre.

It’s rare in an increasingly congested calendar that they find themselves such, and so they’ve got to grab the mic when it’s loitering, uncontested, in their direction.

If there’s something the divisions want off their chest, this is the week they have the attention and ear of the Cork GAA public.

Ger O’Sullivan is a well-known and respected figure within Cork football circles. He was selector to Conor Counihan when the county last lifted Sam Maguire in 2010.

This season, he is back on the sideline with Duhallow for the first time since he coached the division in the north-west of the county to a successful defence of the Andy Scannell Cup way back when in 1991.

O’Sullivan knew what he was signing up for and the schedule he would be working within. That doesn’t mean he has to agree with it or silently accept it.

He looks enviously across the border and how the divisions in Kerry are incorporated into the county championship proper, each one guaranteed at least three group games.

In Cork, they are siloed away from the clubs and put into their own little corner. To make sure competition numbers comply with Croke Park regulations, they are not even deemed county championship participants, as was repeatedly emphasised by the county board top table when Cork's adherence to the 16-team county championship rule was under the microscope last year.

For those divisions who do well in a particular summer, they earn a seeding for the following year which means they enter at the later stages of the colleges/divisions section completely undercooked and meeting a side who could have up to three championship games played to their none. As was the case when last year’s football section winners Carbery, making their 2023 bow, lost out to a Duhallow team playing their fourth game in Thursday’s semi-final.

Of course, there’s a catch 22 situation in that. With club players working within a more defined calendar than ever, some divisions prefer the seeded ticket and to bypass the earlier rounds when inter-county players are unavailable and club players in their early to mid-20s have hightailed it to the US before the serious stuff throws-in in August.

“Nowadays when people talk about who might win the county, they don't talk about the divisions. I hope that in the years to come divisions will get a better chance. There are a lot of little things that could be improved,” said Ger O’Sullivan ahead of Duhallow’s colleges/divisions section final against UCC on Sunday (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm).

The hurling equivalent, between Imokilly and Avondhu, takes place Saturday evening at Páirc Uí Rinn (7pm). The winner of both games continues on to the quarter-finals of the county championship proper.

“Last weekend, all of our players played on the Sunday,” O’Sullivan continued. “If they had played on Saturday, it would have given them another day's rest and recovery ahead of Thursday’s semi-final.

“You had Knocknagree and Kiskeam playing on the Saturday, clubs we can’t pick from because of their senior status, whereas it would have made more sense if our junior and intermediate clubs were playing on the Saturday. Sunday's final will be their third game within a week.

“We are where we are and we knew at the start of the year it would be like this, but I will still go back to our Duhallow board and make a few proposals, and talk to other divisions about how we could improve our lot a small bit and change it to benefit the players and give them a better chance.

“The divisional teams showcase the better players from the division. Back in Kerry, they promote it very strongly.

“There are players out there and I saw some excellent players on view from the games we played against the other divisions, Carbery, Muskerry, and I'd love to give them all a better chance, give them all a few games.

“It would benefit Cork football, if we did that.”