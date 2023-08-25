Cork previews: Blend of experience and youth gives Imokilly the edge

SATURDAY

Cork Premier SHC colleges/divisional section final

Avondhu v Imokilly, Páirc Uí Rinn (S Scanlon), 7pm

A first championship outing for Imokilly, the reigning champions of this section. Denis Ring’s side will be without the injured Ciarán Joyce. They should still have a lovely blend of experience, from Bill Cooper, Seamus Harnedy, Brian Lawton, and John Cronin, and youth, from All-Ireland U20 winners Timmy Wilk and Diarmuid Healy.

Those names alone tell of the task facing Avondhu, who recorded their fourth championship win of the campaign when posting 0-28 against UCC on Wednesday gone. They’ll need Eoin Carey, Colin O’Brien, Stephen Condon, and others, again hitting notable tallies if they are to keep pace with the East Cork division.

Verdict: Imokilly

SUNDAY

Cork Premier SFC colleges/divisional section final

Duhallow v UCC, Páirc Uí Rinn (J Regan), 7pm

UCC, the same as the Carbery team that Duhallow edged out in Thursday’s semi-final, come into this fixture stone cold and without any collective championship fare in the locker.

The students will be hoping the forward talents of Liam Wall (Kilmurry), Killian Falvey (Annascaul), and Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials) can help compensate for the undercooked nature in which they enter this decider.

For Duhallow, theirs is a quick turnaround from Thursday’s one-point semi-final win. Half back Shane Hickey is an injury concern. Boherbue's Gerry O’Sullivan must surely be in contention for first-team promotion after kicking three points and winning the free for a fourth after his second-half introduction. They last made the county quarter-final proper in 2021.

Verdict: Duhallow