More All-Irelands in existing Dublin group, says Rock 

Dean Rock believes there are plenty more All-Irelands in the current group of Dublin players although a 'mass exodus' of veteran icons could change that.

The 33-year-old himself stepped back somewhat from what appeared to be his own retirement announcement immediately after last month's All-Ireland final win over Kerry.

Substitute Rock kicked the last point in that game and, speaking shortly afterwards outside the Dublin dressing-room, said it was probably his 'last act' in blue and 'certainly a nice way to go out'.

Nearly four weeks later, Rock isn't so sure about that one now and is going to give himself the winter to think about it.

What he's certain about is that if the gang stick together, they can enjoy more All-Ireland celebrations in future seasons.

"There's certainly a lot more All-Irelands in that group at the moment," said Rock. "But as you know, if a couple of players leave or there's a mass exodus, obviously things can change very, very quickly."

The hope among supporters is that ageing Dubs like Rock, captain James McCarthy, goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton and defender Michael Fitzsimons give it one more shot.

"That could absolutely happen," said Rock. "And I think that's the dilemma that faces a lot of players. When is the right time to leave? When is the right time to stay on? It's something that only you can make that decision in time, over the next couple of weeks and the next couple of months.

"I'm sure lads on the management team and the players themselves will make that decision."

Rock took part in the Budweiser Combine event, part of the buildup to tomorrow's Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium. He has his own big game to play across the city at O'Toole Park tomorrow evening, for Ballymun Kickhams in the Dublin SFC.

The 33-year-old said he feels as fit and strong as ever and admitted he was a bit hasty signalling his inter-county retirement last month.

He was admittedly clutching a pint of Guinness at the time and in high spirits after the landmark win over Kerry.

"I certainly felt after the game, you know, there's a lot of emotion there and you're thinking, 'Well, that's brilliant, that's a great way to go'," he said. "But as time goes on, you think, 'Well, the season is only a few months long, maybe I'll come back a little bit later at the start of the year, miss the early rounds of the league and then come back towards the end of the league and be back for Championship'. You just weigh things up differently.

"Certainly we put a huge amount into this year and it will test a lot of me if they can go to the well again and reproduce again what we produced this year. Only those individuals know the answer to that themselves, if they can do it again."

McCarthy was Rock's best man at his wedding a fortnight ago and with just days between the pair in age, there are no guarantees McCarthy will be back next year either.

Rock admitted that if McCarthy stays, it could influence others to follow suit.

"The figureheads, the guys at the top, you are influenced by those people," he said. "I think their decisions will have a massive say on the group in terms of who else will stay on and stuff like that. It'll be an interesting couple of weeks and months."