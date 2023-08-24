Dean Rock thinks he can 'go to the well again' for Dubs

The placed ball expert hinted at retirement in the wake of the county's All-Ireland final win.
DON'T LOOK BACK: Dean Rock of Dublin celebrates after his side's victory over Kerry in the All-Ireland decider. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
Paul Keane

Dean Rock could stick around with Dublin for 2024 after all, having backtracked slightly on his post-All-Ireland final announcement that he'd 'probably' kicked his last ball for the county.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner struck the final score in last month's win over Kerry and stated 'that probably could be my last act playing for Dublin so it's certainly a nice way to go out'.

But speaking this morning at the Budweiser Combine event ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Rock said he is still mulling over his decision.

The placed ball expert, 33, said that physically and time-wise, he can still make it work as an inter-county player but has to weigh up whether he has the motivation to 'go to the well' again.

"After the game, they're the sort of conversions that pop up around retirement and 'Will I go again?' and stuff like that," said Rock, who will feature for Ballymun Kickhams in Saturday's crucial Dublin SFC clash with Templeogue Synge Street.

"But as it settles down a little bit, my own plans are pretty much just to go back to the club and see what happens over the next couple of weeks, try to obviously win this Saturday and try to keep the club championship run going for ourselves personally.

"Then just weigh things up as the year goes on, have conversations with those you trust most, from a players and management perspective, and then just make a decision on it.

"Yeah, look, we're obviously the other side of 30 now, a lot of us. This year, as I said, took a lot out of a lot of players because you put so much time and effort into it but it's certainly something that, physically, I think I can do again and go to the well again.

"It's just the mental side of it and then your family life and everything else. But we won't make any decisions yet. It's a quick season nowadays, it's only six months or thereabouts really. It probably does give you an opportunity to maybe play a little bit longer but we'll see."

Father of one Rock got married recently to former Dublin ladies football star Niamh McEvoy. Pressed on whether he will be announcing anything on his career shortly, he shook his head.

"Not for now, though we'll see how the club game goes on Saturday, I might have a different answer for you!" he smiled.

