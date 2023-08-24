Undercooked Carbery can still prevail over Duhallow

Carbery are opening their campaign Thursday evening, whereas their opponents have already beaten Muskerry, Imokilly, and Muskerry again
Undercooked Carbery can still prevail over Duhallow

STILL GOING STRONG: The evergreen Donncha O'Connor (left) of Duhallow has contributed 0-13 over three games. Pic: Jim Coughlan

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 07:05
Eoghan Cormican

Cork Premier SFC colleges/divisional section semi-final 

Carbery v Duhallow, Páirc Uí Rinn (C Dineen), 7.30pm 

A repeat of last year’s final which Carbery won by the minimum to progress to a first county quarter-final since 2013. That they are meeting a round earlier this season means the prize is not a county quarter-final spot, rather advancement to the decider of the colleges/divisional section on Sunday evening, where UCC await.

Carbery had four wins in the locker when they met and turned over Duhallow 12 months ago, but the shoe is very much on the other foot this time around as Carbery are opening their campaign Thursday evening, whereas their opponents have already beaten Muskerry, Imokilly, and Muskerry again.

Cork seniors Brian O’Driscoll and Ruairí Deane will again lead the way for the Tim Buckley-managed West Cork division. Their supporting cast features Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), 2019 All-Ireland minor winner Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe), and the Cork U20 pair of Dan Twomey (Ballinascarthy) and Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers).

Where Carbery have picked up players from relegated Bandon, opponents Duhallow can no longer pull from Kanturk’s deep reserves following the latter’s promotion to the Senior A ranks last season.

There are still plenty of familiar names in the Duhallow line-up, not least Kevin Crowley (Millstreet), Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Daniel Linehan (Castlemagner), and of course the evergreen Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond).

The 42-year-old forward has kicked 0-13 across Duhallow’s three outings to date and will need close detailing by the Carbery rearguard.

Carbery are short of competitive fare, but their spread, on paper at least, looks that bit more threatening.

Verdict: Carbery

