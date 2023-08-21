'That's our goal at this stage, get first or second seed,' says Nemo Rangers manager Paul O’Donovan

After two rounds of Cork football championship fare, a clear picture has emerged at the front of the race for the Andy Scannell Cup.

The picture is not at all surprising. It is the same picture as the past six seasons. The picture is that of southside rivals Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s out front and with clear distance between them and the chasing pack.

After two rounds of fare, last year’s finalists - the two teams to claim the last six county championships between them - are the only teams to secure back-to-back victories.

The race for the top group seed and direct progress to the semi-finals is between Nemo, the Barrs, and no one else.

The Barrs, with their score difference of +25, compared to Nemo’s +13, are in pole position to pocket that last-four ticket for the second year in succession.

For champions Nemo to overtake them during the final round of group stage action in three weeks’ time, Paul O’Donovan’s men would need to absolutely shoot the lights out against already eliminated Carrigaline or hope that the Barrs falter against a Douglas side requiring a result to reach the quarters.

“We still need to win our third match to get that second seed, so that's our goal at this stage, get first or second seed,” says Nemo manager Paul O’Donovan.

“First seed might be just a bit out of reach, but second seed is up to us. We have to get a result against Carrigaline. There is no reason why we can't.

“You’re looking at a difficult quarter-final then, possibly against the likes of Castlehaven, Clon, or Carbery Rangers. At the quarter-final stage, though, you’re always guaranteed a tough game.”

And it is at that stage of the competition where O’Donovan would like his players to start matching performance with results.

Watching Nemo having to hold out against Éire Óg on Sunday, a situation they should never have been in considering the 2-7 they left after them in the opening half, one couldn’t but be transported to 12 months ago when they recorded similarly unconvincing one-point wins over Clon and Carbery Rangers in the third round and quarter-final respectively.

What binds the three games together is how Nemo weren’t the least bit impressive in any of them, and yet despite this and the minute winning margin on each occasion, they never looked like coming off second best in any of them.

“The players would be a little bit disappointed with themselves [over their display against Éire Óg]. But at the end of the day, these games are about winning.

“You have to perform later on in the year, in the quarter, semi, and final, but right now it is about getting out of the group.

“We don't do that intentionally, where we win games by one and two points. We try to go out and win every game by 20 points. That’s just the way it worked last year. It worked out well for us. I'd be happy if it went that way again this year.”

Although last year concluded on a disappointing note - Clonmel Commercials completely outplayed the Cork champions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the Munster quarter-final - O’Donovan said the county final victory over the Barrs meant the mood within the camp returning for the 2023 season and challenging for a fourth county in five years was buoyant.

“Winning a county papers over a lot of cracks. And we were underdogs for that final. There was a feel-good factor when we came back this year, there is no doubt about that.

“Losing the Munster quarter-final in the manner in which we did, it was a psychological blow to the team. The momentum we had brought into the game was lost.

“We were disappointed with the Commercials game because we have a very proud record in Munster. We have 17 Munster titles. That loss, as I say, was covered by the win against the Barrs. That surpassed everything, even though the team were disappointed and felt we hadn't performed [against Clonmel].”

Knowing the ambition and belief within this Nemo panel, getting back out onto the province and atoning for that quarter-final no-show is no doubt on their 2023 target list.

Before that, though, a few familiar hurdles have to be cleared.