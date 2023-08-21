Kanturk co-operation across two codes key to success

Cork Senior A FC

Kanturk 3-14 O’Donovan Rossa 2-14

‘Today is gone. Tomorrow it’s hurling.’ That’s the way they operate in Kanturk. The co-operation between the two codes is what football manager Padraig Kearns puts their success down to. Yesterday in Macroom, their football team - who are new to the Cork SAFC grade - did everything that was asked of them in a wonderful free-flowing game. Consequently, they sit top of a fascinating Group A on maximum points (all four teams have something to play for), having come from four points down at one stage, to lead by nine at another.

Between football and hurling, this is their fourth successive week on the go. Their superb fitness and conditioning is impressive.

“Martin O’Brien has a big block of fitness done with them. He is a top-class coach. And James Condon from Glanworth has done loads of work,” Kearns revealed.

“It showed in the second-half.

“At half-time, we thought we weren’t up enough (2-6 to 1-7). But we felt there was nothing to panic about. Just stick to the game plan.

“There are 13 or 14 cross-overs between football and hurling. O’Donovan Rossa had the two weeks off, we are in championship mode all the time. We have a one week break.

“It is game by game. It is not about Knocknagree (next group game). It is about the next hurling game.”

They are also hoping captain Aidan Walsh and Grantus Bucinskas will recover from hamstring injuries.

Kanturk are timing their wins to perfection. They outscored Fermoy 3-5 to 0-2 coming down the stretch for a four-point win in the opening round. This time, they hit O’Donovan Rossa with 2-2 and 1-4 either side of the break to come from four down to go nine up.

Three Walsh brothers Colin (1-6), Ian (1-5) and Alan (1-0) did the bulk of the scoring, in what was a stunning all-round display.

O’Donovan Rossa manager Gene O’Donovan, who could be without the injured Donal Óg Hodnett for the Fermoy match, was impressed too.

“I don’t know how Kanturk keep doing it,” he said. “They are a machine. Someone told me last week that Aidan (Walsh) was out with a hamstring, but I said ignore it because they will have him back. It’s a wonder he wasn’t.

“They are well coached. I know Martin, he is an excellent coach. They have experience, and they believe in each other.”

The west Cork side played their part in a thriller. After leading 0-6 to 0-2 early on, they staged a stirring fightback. Sean Fitzgerald’s goal at the three-quarter mark left it 3-10 to 2-10. Jamie Shanahan was their first-half goal-getter, as they both finished with 14 men following a black card to Ryan Walsh and two yellows to Brian Crowley.

“I’m not going to down our lads,” O’Donovan continued. “Some of them could have brought more to the table. Maybe, we as management over-spoke Kanturk.

“This isn’t over. We weren’t in a county semi-final last year for nothing, beaten by a very good St Michael’s team.

“I absolutely love this format. Two things the board got right, this format, and a schedule where we know we are playing every week. We have to applaud Kevin O’Donovan and his crew for that.

“The boys love it as well. They want to play championship football all day.

“We will lift them again on Tuesday night. I have a great lad, Daniel Cronin who was with the Cork minors this year. If anyone can lift their spirits, he will do it. And Aidan Hayes, my right-hand man. We will be back, we are not buried yet.”

Scorers for Kanturk: C Walsh (1-6, 0-1 mark), I Walsh (1-5, 0-2 frees), A Walsh (1-0), L McLoughlin (0-2), R Cashman (0-1 45).

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis (0-6, 0-5 frees), S Fitzgerald (1-2), J Shanahan (1-0), D Hourihane (0-3), K Hurley, R Byrne, B Crowley (0-1 each).

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, D Browne; C Mullane, T Walsh, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh, Alan Walsh; M Healy, I Walsh, L McLoughlin; C Hendry, R Walsh, C Walsh.

Capt Aidan Walsh.

Subs: C Clernon for C Hendry (42).

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, Dylan Hourihane; K Hurley, P Crowley (Capt), S Fitzgerald; R Byrne, J Shanahan; B Crowley, D Óg Hodnett, N Daly; T Hegarty, K Davis, Dylan Hourihane.

Subs: D Shannon for D Óg Hodnett (33 inj), E Connolly for N Daly (37).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).