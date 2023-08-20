Cork SAFC: Kanturk come out on top of thriller with O'Donovan Rossa

Cork SAFC

Kanturk 3-14 O’Donovan Rossa 2-14

A phenomenal game of football in the Bon Secours Cork SAFC in Macroom on Sunday, with Kanturk continuing to do what Kanturk do best. Behind by three and four points at different stages in the first-half, Padraig Kearns’ side made their mark kicking an incredible 2-2 before the interval and 1-4 after the resumption for this second round to turn in their favour.

In front by nine points at one stage in the second-half, credit to dogged O’Donovan Rossa who rallied but they could only cut the gap to three points.

It leaves this Group A wide open. Kanturk are top (4 points), Knocknagree second (2 points), O’Donovan Rossa third (2 points) and Fermoy (0 points) in fourth. With first and second, and third and fourth, meeting in the third round, there will be interesting times ahead.

The victory for Kanturk was all the more remarkable considering captain Aidan Walsh and Grantus Bucinskas were ruled out due to hamstring injuries.

However, with six more Walshes in the starting 15, they more than made up for the shortfall. Colin rowed in with 1-6, brother Ian bagged 1-5, while another brother Alan nailed a third goal.

The likes of Lorcán McLoughlin too, worked his socks off, with plenty of other stellar contributions from all around the field.

When it comes to strength and conditioning, theirs is optimal too.

Both teams finished with 14 players after Brian Crowley received a second yellow in the 55th minute, while Ryan Walsh got a black card in second-half stoppage.

Favourites coming into the contest, O’Donovan Rossa lived up to that tag doing most of the early running, 0-6 to 0-2 up after quarter of an hour.

Kanturk were awarded a penalty when Paul Walsh was fouled but Cameron Hendry’s shot was well saved by Ryan Price. Kanturk had plenty of other chances to raise a green flag, but they couldn’t capitalise.

Equally, Niall Daly couldn’t get the ball over the line at the other end.

Six minutes before half-time it all changed when Colin Walsh set up Alan Walsh for the first goal following a turnover out the field. Alan’s aerial height used to his advantage. On the stroke of half-time, Colin Walsh found the net, once again it came from a spilled possession.

In between, Jamie Shanahan got one back for O’Donovan Rossa, he was fed by Rory Byrne, 2-6 to 1-7 at the break.

Donal Óg Hodnett’s leg injury was a considerable blow to his team.

Kanturk motored nine clear following their explosive restart. Ian Walsh palmed to the net after Alan’s good work. Four unanswered points followed.

They then gifted Sean Fitzgerald a well-taken individual goal. Add in a couple of points, and the deficit was cut to three with a quarter of an hour left to play, 3-10 to 2-10.

Any hopes of Gene O’Donovan’s men getting closer didn’t materialise, due in the main to Kanturk restricting them to a brace of Kevin Davis frees in the final 10 minutes.

Scorers for Kanturk: C Walsh (1-6, 0-1 mark), I Walsh (1-5, 0-2 frees), A Walsh (1-0), L McLoughlin (0-2), R Cashman (0-1 45).

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis (0-6, 0-5 frees), S Fitzgerald (1-2), J Shanahan (1-0), D Hourihane (0-3), K Hurley, R Byrne, B Crowley (0-1 each).

Kanturk: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, D Browne; C Mullane, T Walsh, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh, Alan Walsh; M Healy, I Walsh, L McLoughlin; C Hendry, R Walsh, C Walsh.

Subs: C Clernon for C Hendry (42).

O’Donovan Rossa: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, Dylan Hourihane; K Hurley, P Crowley (Capt), S Fitzgerald; R Byrne, J Shanahan; B Crowley, D Óg Hodnett, N Daly; T Hegarty, K Davis, Dylan Hourihane.

Subs: D Shannon for D Óg Hodnett (33 inj), E Connolly for N Daly (37).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).