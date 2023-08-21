'There is an emotional drainage' - Clon and Carbery Rangers derby falls flat

Carbery Rangers 0-6 Clonakilty 0-6

It finished honours even between Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers following a poor Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC West Cork derby at Enniskeane on Sunday afternoon.

12 scores in a Cork Premier SFC championship game, albeit played out amid a strong wind, says it all about this forgettable encounter.

Packed defences and slow, ponderous build-up play was the order of the day, dotted with the odd superbly taken score.

Bottom line, neither Carbery Rangers nor Clonakilty deserved to win but both are still very much in the championship heading into their final group matches.

“We weren’t happy with the way our lads sat off Clon in the first half,” Carbery Rangers manager Seamus Hayes said.

“They have too many good players that can dictate the play if you sit off them. That wasn’t our instruction and we were hoping to push on a little bit more.

“Our lads were a bit flat for some reason. That is the nature of a derby, there is a big build-up, it is a huge game. There is an emotional drainage and we played flat in the first half.

“We missed some big opportunities that, potentially, could have won the game but Clon had chances at the end too.”

A dreadful opening half produced a paltry five scores and only three from open play.

Carbery Rangers led 0-3 to 0-2 courtesy of John O’Rourke (free), Brian Shanahan and Peadar O’Rourke. Darragh Gough replied with Clonakilty’s only scores (one free).

The large crowd in attendance were hopeful of better fare in the second period. Both teams pressed a little higher up the pitch but once again, scores proved hard to come by as defences executed repeated turnovers.

Conor Daly levelled matters from a free before Brian Hodnett and Peadar O’Rourke restored Rangers’ two-point advantage.

Seán White used a strengthening wind to fire over a superb score but once again Carbery Rangers found a response with John Hodnett splitting the posts.

A tight, dour and stop-start closing closing quarter only came to life towards the end as Conor Daly reduced the deficit to single point once again.

Ross Mannix injured himself scoring Clon’s equaliser shortly after and it was 0-6 to 0-6 with time almost up.

A previously quiet crowd finally had something to shout about as both teams looked for a winner. Poor shooting and defensive turnovers saw multiple chances squandered including one from Clon’s Johnny Leahy who slipped when about to burst clear.

The final act of an otherwise disappointing derby saw Clonakilty goalkeeper Mark White sprung from his goal to attempt a long-range effort on the run from just inside the Carbery 45-metre line.

There was Carbery Rangers stalwart John Hayes to executed a a marvelous block and prevent the ball from hurtling goalwards. Class is permanent.

The final whistle shrilled immediately after leaving both teams with plenty to ponder.

“Overall, I suppose we are disappointed with our performance,” Clonakilty mentor Ryan admitted.

“I think we were very flat on the day. The thought at half time was that everything was going according to plan after playing against the wind. We controlled the game quite well.

“Our energy levels in the second half were very low for some reason. We really didn’t get at it but, look, we are still in the championship.”

Ryan’s point is a good one as Clonakilty face off against another West Cork rival, Castlehaven, in the final group game with both teams on three points. The winner will go through on the same afternoon Carbery Rangers, off the back of two draws, will be expected to overcome a winless Valley Rovers.

Let’s just hope all teams involved leave the handbrake off this time.

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: P O’Rourke 0-2, J O’Rourke (0-1 f), B Shanahan, B Hodnett and J Hodnett 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: D Gough (0-1 f) and C Daly (0-1 f) 0-2 each, S White and R Mannix 0-1 each.

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; J O’Riordan, K Scannell, D O’Dwyer; C Daly, B Shanahan, T O’Rourke (captain); J Fitzpatrick, Barry Kerr; J Hodnett, J O’Rourke, B Hodnett; P O’Rourke, D Hayes, K Santry.

Subs: J Kevane for T O’Rourke (27, inj), J O’Brien for B Kerr (ht), S Linehan for D O’Dwyer (37), J Hayes for J O’Riordan (43), P Hodnett for D Hayes (53).

CLONAKILTY: M White (captain); L O’Donovan, D Peet, T O’Connell; S White, T Clancy, J O’Mahony; M Shanley, B Ridgeway; D Lowney, D Gough, C Kenneally; R Mannix, C Daly, S McEvoy.

Subs: J Leahy for D Gough (51), O Bancroft for D Lowney (51).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).