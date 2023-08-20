Cork SAFC: Dohenys see off Bishopstown to make it two wins from two

Cork SAFC

Dohenys 2-15 Bishopstown 1-10

It took an injury time point from Aaron Mannix for Dohenys to secure their opening two points in Group C of the Bons Secours Cork SAFC against Newcestown three weeks ago, but they had no such trouble claiming their second win here as they were impressive in every facet of the game in seeing off the challenge of Bishopstown in Charlie Hurley Park, Bandon on Sunday.

This was a far more fluid game, and their manager, Declan O’Dwyer, agreed that a more open game suits his side.

“Ah it does, definitely suit us. You’ve five months to prepare for your first game and then three weeks for this one, so it’s always going to be a different type of game. The Newcestown game went exactly as we thought it would. They’re games that you just love coming out on top in. Today was different, the atmosphere at the end was great. The lads were disappointed to concede that goal at the end, and we did, with no disrespect to Bishopstown, leave three or four goals behind us.”

That was a fair assessment of what had happened. Nathan Gough’s goal for the Town came moments after Mark Buckley had planted Dohenys second major, but both had arrived in second half injury time, with the result being a foregone conclusion long before that. In truth, the key score of the game was Dohenys’ first goal that arrived in the 26th minute.

The excellent Rhys Coakley had already found Cathal Daly with a defence splitting pass only for Kevin Murphy to block his goal bound effort. However, when the same players combined this time, Daly laid it off to Shane Barry, and he finished to the net. Centre forward Colm O’Shea then added his fifth point of the first half and Dohenys had a comfortable 1-8 to 0-4 half time lead.

A quick score from Kieran McFadden after the break promised a revival for the Town, but Dohenys played the leading role extremely well, breaking at pace and punishing the city sides with scores. They won the third quarter by 0-4 to 0-3, Keith White with the pick of them, and it would have been more were it not for two superb Cathal Hynes saves from Mannix.

The game petered out from there, as Conor Dunne added three more frees for the Town while White, Fionn Herlihy and the relentless Barry were all on target for Dohenys before the late goals.

A case of job well done for O’Dwyer and Dohenys then, with one more to do against Ilen Rovers in three weeks’ time. “It’s a great position to be in, I would think we’re in the knock-out stage after this, but Ilen beat us in the league, an they will be fighting to keep their Senior A status, it will be a very tough game.”

As will Bishopstown against Newcestown, where a win for either will extend their respective summers.

Scorers for Dohenys: C O’Shea (0-6, 0-4 frees), S Barry (1-1), M Buckley (1-0), K White (0-3) R Coakley (frees) and F Herlihy (0-2 each), A Mannix (0-1).

Scorers for Bishopstown: C Dunne (0-4, frees), N Gough (1-0), M Nunan (0-1 free) and S Collins (0-2 each), B Clifford (free) and K McFadden (0-1 each).

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; D Rice, Sean Daly, J Farrell; C Daly, J Kelly, B O’Donovan; D Collins, R Coakley; A O’Donovan, C O’Shea, S Barry; K White (c), F Herlihy, M Buckley.

Subs: A Mannix for O’Donovan (inj, h/t).

Bishopstown: C Hynes; M Murphy, M Power, D Quaid; D O’Donovan, E Byrne, N Gough; L Arslan, J Murphy; K McFadden, M Nunan, S Collins; K Murphy, P Honohan, B Clifford.

Subs: C Dunne for Clifford (inj, 35), L O’Driscoll for J Murphy (43), L Hogan for Quaid (47), D Lester for Byrne (60).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).