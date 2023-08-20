Waterford SHC: Gleesons star for Clonea and Sion; Dungarvan & Abbeyside progress

Dungarvan, Abbeyside, Clonea and Mount Sion have booked their place in the quarter finals of the Waterford Senior Hurling Championships.

They join group winners De La Salle, Ballygunner, Roanmore and Fourmilewater in the last eight, while Dunhill, Passage, Lismore and Tallow will face the dreaded relegation playoffs in the coming weeks.

Dungarvan booked their place in the quarter finals courtesy of a hard-fought 0-23 to 0-18 win over Passage.

The Western side didn’t have it all their own way in a tense battle, with the sides level on multiple occasions before Cormac Curran’s pulled away by virtue of six successive scores in the second period.

Patrick Curran was once again to the fore for the Old Boro, hitting 0-12 on the day, while Michael Kiely hit three excellent points after the break to galvanise the Dungarvan cause.

Waterford defender Mark Fitzgerald was impressive once again for Passage, though he was well shackled throughout by Jack Lacey.

Abbeyside survived a scare to become the final team in the draw for the quarter finals, they saw off a spirited Dunhill side by 1-18 to 1-15 , youngster Charlie Treen starring with 0-9 from play. Seanie Callaghan’s 37th minute goal proved crucial to move Abbeyside into the lead, as they had been behind.

Abbeyside found themselves trailing by the minimum at the break as Dunhill looked to spring one of the shocks of the summer, Eamonn Murphy knocking over 0-5 via dead balls in the opening period, while Daryl Swift also hit two fine scores before Cillian Bonnar’s low drive on 22 minutes squirmed past Laurence Power into the net. To add insult to injury for Abbeyside, Deise forward Michael Kiely hit an 11th minute penalty wide to the left of the Dunhill net.

They eventually found their groove and hit five scores in succession midway through the second half, and never looked back from that point.

Jason Gleeson hit 2-7 (2-4 from play) in a man-of-the-match display as Clonea marched through to the last eight following a sixteen-point win over Tallow at Fraher Field on Saturday night.

Gleeson and Ciaràn Kirwan both scored a brace of goals as Tony Shelly's charges romped home by 4-22 to 2-12.

Darragh Buckley (who ended the game with 1-4) and Ryan Grey raised green flags for the Bridesiders in the opening half who despite playing with wind advantage, trailed by 6 points at the break (3-10 to 2-7).

A determined Clonea never looked back when Kirwan fired to the net two minutes after the restart as Billy Power ended the hour with 7 points, and substitute Kieran Power hit three points upon his introduction.

Mount Sion are safely through following a comfortable twelve-point win over Lismore in Fraher Field.

Donal Power netted a 5th-minute goal for Kevin Ryan's side who ran out 1-25 to 1-13 winners.

Despite playing against the strong breeze in the opening period, Sion were five points to the good at half-time (1-12 to 1-7) with Lismore's goal coming in 1st-half injury time through Jack Prendergast.

Austin Gleeson ran the show from centre back (he ended the hour with 0-7) as Sion hit scores at ease, Stephen Roche fired over 5 from play while Lee Flanagan, Jamie Gleeson, Alan Kirwan, Martin O'Neill, and Martin 'F' O' Neill all worked the scoreboard.

Jack Prendergast was top scorer for the Black and Amber with 1-4 as they will now enter the relegation play-offs.

The draw for the quarter finals has been made, Ballygunner do battle with Dungarvan, De La Salle clash with Clonea, Abbeyside face Fourmilewater and Roanmore meet city rivals Mount Sion.