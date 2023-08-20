Cork SFC: No separating Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty in stalemate

It was a low-scoring, forgettable encounter between the West Cork sides.
CLOSE QUARTERS: Clonakilty's Ben Ridgeway tussles with Carbery's Brian Shanahan. Picture Denis Boyle

Ger McCarthy

Cork Premier SFC Group A 

Carbery Rangers 0-6 Clonakilty 0-6 

It finished honours even between Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers following a poor Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC West Cork derby at Enniskeane on Sunday afternoon.

12 scores in a Cork Premier SFC championship game, albeit played out amid a strong wind, says it all about this forgettable encounter.

Packed defences and slow, ponderous build-up play was the order of the day, dotted with the odd superbly taken score.

Bottom line, neither Carbery Rangers nor Clonakilty deserved to win but both are still very much in the championship heading into their final group matches.

A dreadful opening half produced a paltry five scores and only three from open play.

Carbery Rangers led 0-3 to 0-2 courtesy of John O’Rourke (free), Brian Shanahan and Peadar O’Rourke. Darragh Gough replied with Clonakilty’s only scores (one free).

The large crowd in attendance was hopeful of better fare in the second period. Both teams pressed a little higher up the pitch but once again, scores proved hard to come by as defences executed repeated turnovers.

Conor Daly levelled matters from a free before Brian Hodnett and Peadar O’Rourke restored Rangers’ two-point advantage.

Seán White used a strengthening wind to fire over a superb score but once again Carbery Rangers found a response with John Hodnett splitting the posts.

A tight, dour and stop-start closing closing quarter only came to life towards the end as Conor Daly reduced the deficit to single point once again.

Ross Mannix injured himself scoring Clon’s equaliser shortly after and it was 0-6 to 0-6 with time almost up.

A previously quiet crowd finally had something to shout about as both teams looked for a winner. Poor shooting and defensive turnovers saw multiple chances squandered including one from Clon’s Johnny Leahy who slipped when about to burst clear.

The final act of an otherwise disappointing derby saw Clonakilty goalkeeper sprung from his goal to attempt a long-range effort on the run from just inside the Carbery 45-metre line.

There was Carbery Rangers stalwart John Hayes to execute a marvelous block to prevent the ball from hurtling goal-wards. The final whistle shrilled immediately after leaving both teams with plenty to ponder.

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: P O’Rourke 0-2, J O’Rourke (0-1 f), B Shanahan, B Hodnett and J Hodnett 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: D Gough (0-1 f) and C Daly (0-1 f) 0-2 each, S White and R Mannix 0-1 each.

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; J O’Riordan, K Scannell, D O’Dwyer; C Daly, B Shanahan, T O’Rourke (captain); J Fitzpatrick, Barry Kerr; J Hodnett, J O’Rourke, B Hodnett; P O’Rourke, D Hayes, K Santry.

Subs: J Kevane for T O’Rourke (27, inj), J O’Brien for B Kerr (ht), S Linehan for D O’Dwyer (37), J Hayes for J O’Riordan (43), P Hodnett for D Hayes (53).

CLONAKILTY: M White (captain); L O’Donovan, D Peet, T O’Connell; S White, T Clancy, J O’Mahony; M Shanley, B Ridgeway; D Lowney, D Gough, C Kenneally; R Mannix, C Daly, S McEvoy.

Subs: J Leahy for D Gough (51), O Bancroft for D Lowney (51).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

