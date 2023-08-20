Kerry Club SFC: Dingle back on track after comfortable win over Rathmore

Kerry Club SFC

Dingle 2-14 Rathmore 3-6

Dingle are back in business after last weekend’s narrow one-point loss to Dr Crokes as they powered to a five-point win over Rathmore in this Kerry Club SFC Group A clash at a windswept Páirc an Ághasaigh on Sunday.

It was a fully deserved win for Dingle who were inspired by Barry O’Sullivan at midfield and the scoring contributions of the three Geaneys, Conor, Paul and Dylan who scored 1-11 of their sides tally. Rathmore were disappointing up front in particular with only Shane Ryan looking a threat but Paul Murphy and Brendan O’Keeffe along with Brian Friel tried to lift their teammates but no avail.

Dingle lost Barry O’Sullivan early to a black card. It was during that period in the opening half that Rathmore outscored Dingle 1-2 to 0-1 with Mark Ryan scoring the goal but Rathmore never looked like closing the gap in the second period.

Dingle, with O’Sullivan and Billy O’Connor on top at midfield, raced 1-2 to 0-0 in front, with Conor Geaney responsible for the lot, his goal in the seventh minute a thing of beauty.

But then O’Sullivan picked up his black card in the 8th minute and Mark Ryan raced through to goal in the ninth minute with Fionn Murphy adding a quick point.

But Dingle were controlling the play despite the fact that they were playing against a tricky wind and Conor Geaney added two more points while he set up Cathal Bambury for another and suddenly Dingle were 1-5 to 1-2 in front with Brendan O’Keeffe replying for Rathmore.

Paul Murphy and Brian Friel were making darting runs but the final ball was being lapped up by Conor Flannery and the O’Sullivan brothers Conor and Tom Leo. Shane Ryan converted a long range free while John Moynihan slipped over a point, but Conor Geaney converted a free as Dingle retired 1-6 to 1-4 in front at the interval.

Paul Geaney kicked the opening point of the second half, but Cathal Ryan responded with a goal for Rathmore to level the contest at 1-7 to 2-4 but that was as good as it got for the East Kerry side.

Dingle poured forward scoring 1-5 without reply between the 35th and 47th minutes with Paul Geaney kicking two fine points while Cathal Bambury set up substitute Brian O’Connor to make it 2-12 to 2-4 and it was game over. Shane Ryan converted two frees but Dylan and Conor Geaney put the icing on the Dingle cake with points.

Luckily for Rathmore Shane Ryan scored a late goal and a point that meant the winning margin was five not nine and that might well count if Dingle beat Kerins O’Rahillys and Rathmore defeat the Crokes.,That would make it a three way tie at the top with positions to be decided by scoring difference.

Scorers for Dingle: C Geaney (1-5, 4fs), B O’Connor (1-0), D Geaney and P Geaney (0-3 each), C Flannery, C Bambury and G Curran (’45) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Rathmore: S Ryan (1-3, 3fs), M Ryan and C Ryan (1-0 each), F Murphy, J Moynihan and B O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

Dingle: G Curran; C Flannery, C O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, T L O’Sullivan, M Flannery; Barry O’Sullivan, B O’Connor; M Geaney, D Geaney, B Devane; C Geaney, P Geaney, C Bambury.

Subs: B O’Connor for B Devane (46), P Devane for P Geaney (49), M Flaherty for C Bambury (51), E Hoare for M Flannery (57), M Boland for M Geaney (59), S Óg Moran for C Flannery (inj) (60+1).

Rathmore: K O’Keeffe; T O’Doherty, A Dineen, D Murphy; B O’Keeffe, P Murphy, A Moynihan; M Ryan, C Ryan; J Darmody, B Friel, F Murphy, J Moynihan, S Ryan, C Spiers.

Subs: TJ Friel for T O’Doherty (24), C Collins for J Darmody (49), C Dineen for F Murphy (49), D Fitzgerald for C Spiers (59).

Referee: Daniel Clifford (Laune Rangers).