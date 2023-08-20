Cork SAFC: Newcestown squeeze past Ilen Rovers after 'good battle'

They made hard work of it but Newcestown just about deserved their Cork Senior AFC victory over Ilen Rovers at a rain-lashed Rossmore on Saturday
HAND OFF: Newcestown's Colm Dineen is tackled by Ilen Rovers Darragh McSweeney while getting the pass away to James Kelleher. Pic: Denis Boyle

Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 15:40
Ger McCarthy, Rossmore

Cork Senior AFC

Newcestown 0-14 Ilen Rovers 1-9

They made hard work of it but Newcestown just about deserved their Cork Senior AFC victory over Ilen Rovers at a rain-lashed Rossmore on Saturday.

“I won’t say it was a great game but it was a good battle,” Newcestown manager Tim Buckley said. “Conditions were poor, very wet, but we looked comfortable up six points at half time. Ilen came back to within a point of us. It was tit-for-tat until the 63rd minute when we eventually got over the line. It was all about getting the win (today). We dug it out.” 

David Buckley and Niall Kelly combined for 0-7 during a first half in which the eventual winners changed ends 0-10 to 0-4 ahead. Colm Dineen added a brace against an Ilen side that struggled to make headway in front of goal despite Alan Holland, Michael Sheehy and Sean O’Donovan (free) scores.

The second period exploded into life once Conor Harrington found the net and it was Rovers’ turn to ask repeated questions of their opposing defence.

Dan Mac Eoin kicked four sublime second half scores and Ilen goalkeeper Damian O’Sullivan made some top class saves as Rovers moved to within a point, 0-13 to 1-9, as the clock ticked past 60 minutes.

An inability to clear their lines cost Ilen deep into injury-time, however, and Edmund Kenneally pounced to seal Newcestown’s hard-earned win.

Despite suffering their second defeat in a row, Ilen will head into their final group game with confidence restored. 

“I knew that performance was in this (Ilen) team,” Rovers manager Colm O’Driscoll said. “A wounded animal can be a dangerous thing. Look, we threw the kitchen sink at them and just came up short. I couldn’t ask any more of the players."

Scorers for Newcestown: D Buckley (0-6, 4 frees), N Kelly (0-4, 3 frees), C Dineen (0-2), R O’Sullivan and E Kenneally (0-1 each).

Ilen Rovers: D Mac Eoin (0-4, 1 free), A Holland (0-3), C Harrington (1-0), S O’Donovan (free) and M Sheehy (0-1 each).

Newcestown: C White; C O’Donovan, C Twomey, G O’Donovan; N Murray, M McSweeney, J Kelleher; C Dineen, L Meade; C Goggin, T Twomey, R O’Sullivan; N Kelly, D Buckley, S O’Donovan.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for C Goggin (48), E Kenneally for T Twomey (48).

Ilen Rovers: D O’Sullivan; S O’Shea, S Minihane, A Holland; C O’Driscoll, J Collins (captain), D Collins; Peadar O’Drisoll, Peter O’Driscoll; D O’Driscoll, S O’Donovan, D Hegarty, D Mac Eoin, M Sheehy, C Harrington.

Subs: K O’Driscoll for C Harrington (56, inj).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).

