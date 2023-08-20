Good win but plenty to work on for Barrs, insists O’Keeffe

Cork Premier SFC Group C

St Finbarr’s 2-10 St Michael’s 0-9

A great result achieved without a great performance was the verdict of Paul O’Keeffe as his St Finbarr’s side overcame a slow start against St Michael’s.

They fell five points behind before outscoring their opponents by 2-10 to 0-4 from the 17th minute on, with goals from Colm Scully and John Wigginton-Barrett.

“It wasn’t our best performance ever,” said O’Keeffe. “It’s hard to put a finger on why we didn’t perform to our best, even though winning by seven points is a great result that puts us in a great position going forward.”

It leaves them top of Group C with a points difference of +25 although nothing is fully settled yet.

The Dazzlers are without a win but still, like everyone else, have a realistic path to progression. Should they beat Mallow and the Barrs see off Douglas, it would come down to score difference to separate second, third, and fourth places.

The final quarter of this southside derby played out under the shadow of such permutations. St Finbarr’s ended as they started, without a score for the final 14 minutes, while Michael’s went 26 minutes without raising a flag until a late Alan O’Callaghan point.

“Maybe, towards the end, they were slightly conscious of the points difference for them as well so it became a very cagey affair in the last 10 minutes,” said O’Keeffe, before reflecting on the opening quarter.

“We just weren’t up the pace of it for the first 15-20 minutes. They’d a lot of men behind the ball. We transitioned very slowly out of defence which fed into their ability to shut us down. We struggled with it.

“It’s just been a while since we came up against a lot of numbers behind the ball and it does pose its own problems. But it’s something we do work on in training so in one sense, it’s good to have got a game like that out of the way in terms of seeing the problems it poses for you.

“We got to grips with it and that’s the encouraging part about it.”

There were other positives, too. The opening goal came from a forward's turnover inside the 21, secured by William Buckley, and clinically finished by a defender in Scully. That levelled it at 1-2 to 0-5 in the 19th minute.

The second goal was the kill shot, laid on by Ian Maguire for Wigginton-Barrett to restore their lead, 2-4 to 0-7, by the 35th minute.

O’Keeffe was particularly delighted for the latter scorer, in his first year integrating into the senior set-up. He was also happy to see debutant keeper Darragh Newman preserve his clean sheet with a late save from Andrew Murphy.

“We’re just looking at our options going forward in terms of the keepers,” he said. “It’s good to blood a new keeper and see that he was comfortable at the level as well, which is great.” They followed the green flag with six Steven Sherlock points (three from play), while Brian Hayes and Maguire were both denied goals in that period of total dominance.

Michael’s played their best football early before fading but it was to their credit that they never allowed the deficit to get any further out of hand.

Even with Daniel Meaney, Tadhg Deasy, and Mark O’Keeffe added to their injury list, and Liam O’Sullivan joining them within eight minutes, they burst out of the blocks. They landed the first five points with Murphy, Robbie Cotter, Keith Hegarty, and Simon Falvey to the fore.

Sam Ryan superbly anchored the Barrs’ defence and from there, they had the deeper reserves. They will add more fuel to the tank in the three-week break as Cillian Myers-Murray nears a return to fitness.

A wounded Douglas are up next.

“That’s going to be a huge challenge, especially after their loss today,” said Paul O’Keeffe. “That blows the group wide open.

“Everybody in the last game has a chance of qualifying. We’ll still need to get something out of it to be certain.

“They’ll have no fear of us either. They’re well used to playing us. They’ll bring their A-game for us. Whether we can produce our A-game now is the next question.”

The day they do, the Barrs will take some stopping.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock (0-7, 4 frees); C Scully, J Wigginton-Barrett (1-0 each); B Hayes (0-2); W Buckley (0-1).

Scorers for St Michael’s: A Murphy, S Falvey (1 45), R Cotter (1 free) (0-2 each); A O’Callaghan, K Hegarty, R O’Shaughnessy (0-1 each).

ST FINBARR’S: D Newman; B Hennessy, S Ryan, A O’Connor; C Lyons, C Scully, M Donovan; J Burns, I Maguire (capt); E Twomey, B Hayes, E Dennehy; W Buckley, J Wigginton-Barrett, S Sherlock.

Subs: B O’Connell for Lyons (45), C Barrett for Dennehy (45), C McCarthy for Twomey (56).

ST MICHAEL’S: M Burke; L Carroll, J Golden, S Keating; E Sheehan, A O’Callaghan, R Kavanagh; A Murphy (capt), E Hickey; S Falvey, K Hegarty, R O’Shaughnessy; A Hennessy, R Cotter, L O’Sullivan.

Subs: E Hegarty for O’Sullivan (8, inj), E O’Sullivan for E Hegarty (46), F Leahy for Falvey (54), L O’Herlihy for Hennessy (56), E O’Donovan for Cotter (60+3).

Referee: D Murnane (Macroom).