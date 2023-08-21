Daly: 'We are at our wits end just to keep a fit team on the field' 

Knocknagree’s meteoric rise to Cork's senior A football ranks brings its own demands, and on Saturday in Newmarket, last year’s finalists faced a must-win scenario.

“The year gets very rarified when you get to senior level,” manager John Fintan Daly explains. “It is high altitude, and when you are in high altitude you make any mistake, you get punished. O’Donovan Rossa were better than us the first day. That is the quality we are talking about. “This was a vital win because it is our third year in senior A, it means we stay in the championship. We have to win the next one, that is knockout. We have three teams in the club, building from the bottom and bringing younger players in. That is the lifeblood of the development of any team. We used 18 players today, 11 are under 23. Four of our possible first 15 are in Australia. We are not going to complain. Every club has that. Fermoy have fellas in Australia too.

He might have lost one O’Connor (Fintan) but he got another back, his brother Anthony O’Connor - one of three siblings who lined out including David and Timmy - was in sparkling form (brothers Gary and Niall O’Connor are first cousins). Anthony returned a valuable 1-8, and it was his goal four minutes into the second half spurred them on. (0-6 apiece at the break). The massively influential Eoghan McSweeney set it up. Knocknagree won the second-half 1-8 to 0-5, with seven different scorers. They also had a penalty brilliantly saved by Dale Dawson, and a second missed goal opportunity, both in the first half. “We had eight wides in the first half, and they were getting in each other’s way, going for goals. Keep the scoreboard ticking, I always say. “We are a football-only club. I don’t know how these clubs like Fermoy and Kanturk play hurling one week and football the next. We are at our wit's end just to keep a fit team on the field with the amount of injuries nowadays. “I give every credit to Fermoy to go out hurling the last two weeks and to come in here today playing against us. I think they are superhuman.” True. But if they are to get a result against O’Donovan Rossa, free-taker David Lardner and captain Pádraig De Róiste require more support. Neighbours Kanturk await Knocknagree. The manager is looking forward to ‘a bit of friendly rivalry.’ Scorers for Knocknagree: A O’Connor (1-8, 7 frees), M Mahoney, T O’Connor, David O’Connor, Denis O’Connor, M Dilworth and E McSweeney (0-1 each). Scorers for Fermoy: D Lardner (0-7, 6 frees), P De Róiste (0-4). KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; D Mahoney, K Buckley, G O’Connor; D Moynihan, D O’Mahony, M Mahoney (Capt); T O’Connor, David O’Connor; M McSweeney, E McSweeney, Denis O’Connor; M Dilworth, N O’Connor, A O’Connor. Subs: K Cronin for M McSweeney (53), J Dennehy for N O’Connor (56), T O’Mahony for T O’Connor (59). FERMOY: D Dawson; S Shanahan, P Murphy, R Morrison; T Clancy, G Lardner, M Brennan; J Carr, G O’Callaghan; D Daly, S Aherne, D O’Callaghan; D Lardner, P De Róiste (Capt), A Creed. Subs: B Twomey for D O’Callaghan, J O’Brien for G O’Callaghan (both 40), J Molloy for A Creed, D O’Carroll for S Shanahan (both 50), A Aherne for D Daly (58). Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).