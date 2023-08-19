Relief as Clyda Rovers back on track thanks to hard-fought win over Kiskeam

Clyda Rovers 1-11 Kiskeam 1-6

Clyda Rovers' ship is back afloat after overcoming a stubborn Kiskeam in the Bon Secours Co. SAFC (Group B) Round 2 encounter at Kanturk on Saturday evening.

In doing so, Clyda delivered a competent showing to put their opening-round defeat to Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh behind them by bringing an impressive order and control to the proceedings. At times, heated exchanges surfaced with county player Conor Corbett picking up a second yellow during the latter stages.

However the numerical disparity failed to hinder Clyda in a rewarding second half highlighted by a terrific goal from Kevin Graham. Relief at the full-time whistle was understandable for Clyda manager Noel Walsh, praising the work ethic and determination of his side.

“As expected, Kiskeam threw everything at us, with both teams incurring first-round defeats, it was always going to be a high pressure game. When we looked back at the initial loss, we took the positives and two wins in hurling gave us momentum, there remain aspects to work on but a positive result was our objective here”, he said.

Kiskeam failed to build from an early pointed free by Thomas Casey, the opening quarter a tight and cagey affair with big Daniel O’Callaghan on target with three pointed frees for Clyda. No great surprise that Corbett kicked the initial point from play in the 17th min. followed by another from David Walsh for a 0-5 to 0-1 lead.

Kiskeam stepped out of their lethargy when Casey made a bee line from the corner flag to dispatch a cracking goal. And the Duhallow men came close to a second only for the post to deny Anthony Dennehy, Kiskeam right back in contention on trailing 0-6 to 1-2 at the break.

Straight from the restart, Clyda re-asserted their dominance, Seán Kelly, Paudie Kissane, Gary Deane and Walsh making their presence felt. Indeed momentum now resided with the Mourneabbey side, Corbett and Cian O’Sullivan posting points before Clyda profited from a mavellous goal. Deane pumped in a long delivery, a deft flick from O’Callaghan set up Graham to fire home, the goal a peach, the execution of the move the highlight of the hour.

That score helped Clyda enjoy a 1-10 to 1-3 handle, all credit to Kiskeam, they mounted a comeback, gaining points from substitutes Seán O’Sullivan and Mike Herlihy. A goal was needed but Kiskeam obtained little change from a disciplined Clyda rearguard.

A bit of needle surfaced culminating on a second yellow for Corbett yet it failed to distract Clyda from securing the spoils.

The win sets Clyda up nicely for a clash with familiar rivals Newmarket in the concluding Group game while Kiskeam facing relegation fears will need a return from a meeting against Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: C Corbett (0-5, 0-2 frees), D O’Callaghan (0-4f), K Graham (1-0), C O’Sullivan, D Walsh (0-1 each).

Kiskeam: T Casey (1-2, 0-2f), S O’Sullivan (0-2), D Fitzgerald (f), M Herlihy (0-1 each).

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy; A Walsh, S Kelly, C Kenny; M Forde, B O’Connor, C O’Sullivan; D Walsh, G Deane; K Graham, C Corbett, N Hanley; E Walsh, D O’Callaghan, P Kissane.

Subs: D Buckley for M Forde (3 inj), C Flanagan for B O’Connor (41), B Nyhan for K Graham (50), C Buckley for E Walsh (54).

KISKEAM: A Casey; J Daly, J O’Connor, D Linehan; AJ O’Connor, K O’Connor, Michael Casey; T Dennehy, T Casey; Maurice Casey, D Fitzgerald, E Daly; D Scannell, G Casey, A Dennehy.

Subs: S O’Riordan for D Scannell (ht), S O’Sullivan for G Casey (43), S Carroll for D Fitzgerald (51), M Herlihy for M Casey(54).

Referee: C Nolan (Bishopstown)