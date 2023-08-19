Barrs battle back to see off St Michael's and edge towards semis

The Dazzlers were in control before their city rivals took over.
CLOSE QUARTERS: Brian Hayes of St Finbarr's tries to get to grips with St Michael's Sean Keating

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 21:01
Stephen Barry

Cork Premier SFC Group C 

St Finbarr’s 2-10 St Michael’s 0-9 

St Finbarr’s recovered from a slow start to put themselves in a strong position for qualification and a bye to the semi-finals.

They fell five points behind in the opening quarter but outscored St Michael’s by 2-10 to 0-4 thereafter, with goals from Colm Scully and John Wigginton-Barrett.

That leaves them top of Group C with a points difference of +25, although nothing is fully settled yet.

The Dazzlers are without a win but still have a realistic path to progression. Should they beat Mallow and the Barrs see off Douglas, it would come down to score difference to separate second, third, and fourth places.

Michael’s had Daniel Meaney and Tadhg Deasy added to their injury list although Robbie Cotter returned to start at full-forward.

They stormed out of the traps with full intent to take a scalp and clipped the first five points. Cotter and Simon Falvey placed balls got them up and running and Andrew Murphy could’ve even turned for goal when tapping over the next. Keith Hegarty added another before teeing up Falvey for a huge missile.

If the Barrs were looking lost, it didn’t take them long to find directions for the posts. After a Steven Sherlock settling free, Brian Hayes blazed over when eyeing goal. They would take their next chance.

William Buckley turned over possession inside the 21 and the ball went through the hands of Hayes and Ethan Twomey to allow Scully to apply the maximum punishment.

Buckley and Hayes, once again arriving at the right time under a dropping ball, made it 1-4 to 0-5.

Rory O’Shaughnessy closed the gap to one by the break, by which time Michael’s had only missed with one of their shots.

Cotter had them level within minutes of the restart but from the following kick-out, the Barrs worked their second goal.

It was enabled by an excellent advantage by referee David Marnane as Ian Maguire exchanged a one-two with Buckley before beating two defenders and laying off for Wigginton-Barrett to palm home.

Murphy twisted through for a super point in response but they didn’t register again for another 26 minutes.

The Barrs threatened more goals as Maguire almost laid on one for Hayes but Martin Burke saved. Hayes tried to return the favour but Michael’s were able to tip the ball away before Maguire batted it in.

Sherlock was finally shaking some change from the Michael’s rearguard as he necklaced their final six points together, three from play.

At the back, Darragh Newman was able to protect his clean sheet on his senior championship debut, juggling the ball away from Falvey and later saving from Murphy.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock (0-7, 4 frees); C Scully, J Wigginton-Barrett (1-0 each); B Hayes (0-2); W Buckley (0-1).

Scorers for St Michael’s: A Murphy, S Falvey (1 45), R Cotter (1 free) (0-2 each); A O’Callaghan, K Hegarty, R O’Shaughnessy (0-1 each).

ST FINBARR’S: D Newman; B Hennessy, S Ryan, A O’Connor; C Lyons, C Scully, M Donovan; J Burns, I Maguire (capt); E Twomey, B Hayes, E Dennehy; W Buckley, J Wigginton-Barrett, S Sherlock.

Subs: B O’Connell for Lyons (45), C Barrett for Dennehy (45), C McCarthy for Twomey (56).

ST MICHAEL’S: M Burke; L Carroll, J Golden, S Keating; E Sheehan, A O’Callaghan, R Kavanagh; A Murphy, E Hickey; S Falvey, K Hegarty, R O’Shaughnessy; A Hennessy, R Cotter, L O’Sullivan.

Subs: E Hegarty for O’Sullivan (8, inj), E O’Sullivan for E Hegarty (46), F Leahy for Falvey (54), L O’Herlihy for Hennessy (56), E O’Donovan for Cotter (60+3).

Referee: D Murnane (Macroom).

