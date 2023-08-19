Ivyleary get back to winning ways against Macroom

The victory puts them back in qualification contention. 
ON THE BALL: Iveleary's Cathal Vaughan. Picture: John Delea.

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 17:56
Rory Noonan

Ivyleary 2-13 Macroom 1-11 

In the clash of the near neighbours Ivyleary came out on top to put themselves back into contention to qualify for the knockout stages of the Bon Secours PIFC.

In their clash at Cill na Martra a blistering start to the second half, where they scored 1-5 without reply in nine minutes put them on the road to victory.

Having lost to Bantry Blues the first day they were determined to get back to winning ways and that spell was key to their victory, putting nine points between the sides, a blow Macroom never recovered from.

Having lost to Naomh Aban in their first game the second defeat ends Macroom’s interest in this year’s championship.

In a tight first half, where there was only two points in it at the break, it was the free taking of Cathal Vaughan that kept Ivyleary in contention as they played against the wind.

He opened the scoring before Alan Quinn and Jack O’Riordan pointed for Macroom.

The three more frees from Vaughan made it 0-4 to 0-2. It took until the 27th minute, when Ciaran O’Riordan scored for Ivyleary to get their first point from play.

A late score from Macroom’s Eolan O’Leary made if 0-5 to 0-3 at half time.

Ivyleary burst into life after the break with Cork star Chris Óg Jones increasing their lead. A second from him, along with a white flag from Horgan made it 0-8 to 0-4.

With 39 minutes gone they raised their first green flag when Vaughan played Liam Kearney in to find the back of the net.

Vaughan added a point from a free, with Horgan replying, to make it 1-11 to 0-5 after 43 minutes.

Two more from Horgan reduced the deficit, before the killer blow came when Conor O’Leary got Ivyleary’s second goal, to make it 2-11 to 0-7.

Credit to Macroom they kept going with two from Sean Kiely, either side of a Quinn score making it 2-11 to 0-10.

A late goal from Dylan Twomey put four between the sides, but Ivyleary responded with two more from Jones so secure their win.

Scorers for Ivyleary: C Vaughan 0-5 (5f), C O’Leary, L Kearney 1-1 each, C Óg Jones 0-5, C O’Riordan 0-1.

Macroom: D Twomey 1-0, D Horgan 0-5 (4f), A Quinn, S Kiely 0-2 each, J O’Riordan E O’Leary 0-1 each.

IVYLEARY: J Creedon; D O’Donovan, D O’Riordan, B Murphy; K Manning, S O’Riordan, S O’Leary; C O’Riordan, C O’Leary; B O’Riordan, C Vaughan, I Jones; B O’Leary, C Óg Jones, L Kearney.

Subs: T Roberts for B O’Leary (18 inj), S Pickering for I Jones (49), B O’Riordan for L Kearney (55), I Jones for C O’Riordan (60).

MACROOM: B O’Connell; C Condon, M Corrigan, B O’Gorman; A Quinn, R Buckley, S Meaney; F Goold, D Horgan; M Cronin, E O’Leary, J O’Riordan; J Murphy, S Kiely, D Twomey.

Subs: T Dineen for J Murphy (22), D Creedon for J O’Riordan (40), J Murphy for R Buckley, D Cotter for M Cronin (both 56).

Referee: Andrew Whelton, Clonakilty.

