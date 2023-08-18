Patrick Kelly: Who has the punch to topple Cork's big three?

THE second round of football championship games is do-or-die for some teams while others look to confirm their passage to the knockout phases.

In Cork’s Premier SFC, defeat this weekend for Mallow, St. Michael’s, Carrigaline and Valley Rovers will almost certainly eliminate them. The three weeks following a first-round defeat can be very difficult depending on the manner of the loss.

Take my own Ballincollig and Mallow who faced red-hot favourites Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s respectively.

Realistically it was a big ask to achieve a first-round victory so their psychological state may not have suffered too much. The performance and margin of defeat, however, will have put that to the test. It is particularly difficult for those clubs with a large crossover of dual players where a football group mightn’t get the opportunity to meet until the week of the second round game.

I feel sorry for our hurling counterparts who, in some cases, played again six days later with little time to recover, review and plan for new opponents. The format of the new championships is excellent, but the consecutive weekends of hurling does seem unfair on them to me. The three-week gap between each round for footballers allows players to de-stress with a night out and not rush back into the serious stuff by taking the three or four days to recover.

The top two grades in both codes are now made up largely of two types of clubs - large city/urban clubs featuring a decreasing number of dual players and predominantly single code clubs from rural areas with a few notable exceptions, like Newcestown. With that in mind, a tweak to the schedule might make sense. All that said, club players in Cork have never had it so good with summer action, a set games calendar and competitive grades.

In terms of Cork’s premier football grade, both Nemo Rangers and the Barrs are already eyeing the overall number one seed and the direct route to the semi-final, with the Barrs having a seven-point scoring advantage after round one. The duopoly they have enjoyed since Carbery Rangers’ title in 2016 has been complete.

It is vital for the good of Cork football and for the interest of neutrals that others begin to reach their levels. To their credit Castlehaven, despite not lifting Andy Scannell since 2013, are clear third favourites having knocked both of the top two out of championship in recent years. Despite only drawing their opening game with Carbery Rangers they should improve significantly with the return of Brian Hurley and more football in the three Cahalane brothers.

What those three teams have in common that not many others can boast is a scoring forward of inter-county quality. In Luke Connolly, Stephen Sherlock and Brian Hurley, they each possess a player capable of winning a game on their own. With a support cast including the calibre of Paul Kerrigan, Mark Cronin, Brian Hayes, Ian Maguire, Michael Hurley and Mark Collins, it is not difficult to see why they remain the undoubted top three in Cork.

The intriguing question, which may well be answered this weekend, is who are the next best and how do they plan on bridging the gap?

Without trying to sit on the fence too much and in no order, I would say Douglas, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Éire Óg and Ballincollig are the most likely clubs to break into this group.

Looking at the two neighbouring west Cork clubs who meet this weekend; Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty, both seem to be adopting similarly defensive systems. The issue for both is whether they have the marquee forwards at the other end to make it to the latter stages.

Darragh Hayes has taken on the role of main marksman for Ross while Clonakilty have an even spread of young threats backboned by a very strong defensive unit. Clonakilty reached the final in 2021 but that was on the back of Dara O Se’s exceptional scoring return.

He has now returned to An Ghaeltacht in Kerry. Can the Clonakilty youngsters reach that sort of level? Time will tell, expect fireworks in Enniskeane on Sunday.

Douglas, semi-finalists in 2019 and 2021, have a massive opportunity to right the wrongs of last year after a second half collapse against Mallow in the final group game which cost them dearly. They have high quality man-markers, a strong midfield but again it is up front where the question marks lie.

Conor Russell continues to be the focal point of the attack and they will hope that youngsters Adam Cantwell, Alan O’Hare and Aaron Sheehy push on and begin to excel at senior level. Victory over Mallow will almost certainly guarantee them qualification and a proper litmus test against south-side rivals St.Finbarr’s to top group C.

For Éire Óg and my own Ballincollig, the likelihood is one won’t make it out of the group. Having attended both opening round one games, I would expect Nemo to complete a clean sweep by beating Éire Óg on Sunday and Carrigaline in three weeks' time.

With that, expectation who joins them will likely be decided in Coachford on September 10 when neighbours Ballincolig and Éire Óg meet, regardless of the result between Ballincollig and Carrigaline this Sunday.

We are blessed in Cork that the top three teams play an attacking and aggressive brand of football. Matches involving the three have tended to be high quality, high scoring with plenty of tactical nous thrown in.

What we saw last year is that ultra defensive structures such as Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers deployed against Nemo can get you close but do the chasing pack contain the firepower to capitalise at the other end?

We will be a little bit closer to finding out come Sunday evening.