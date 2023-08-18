29 Cork Football Championship games this weekend: Here are the game-by-game previews

SATURDAY

Premier SFC Group A: Castlehaven v Valley Rovers, Clonakilty (James Regan), 5pm

The Haven, down the services of Brian Hurley, were the only one of the ‘Big Three’ not to start their campaign with a win after a resilient Carbery Rangers held them to a draw. One would expect an improvement, particularly in terms of accuracy, this time out against a Valleys side who have been struggling all year, and lost to Clonakilty last time out.

Verdict: Castlehaven.

Group C: Douglas V Mallow, Páirc Uí Rinn (Robert Whelan), 3pm

Last season Douglas led this fixture by 11 points before Mallow reeled them back to the minimum which was enough for the latter to make it out of the group at Douglas’ expense. The Mallow side that lost to the Barr’s three weekends ago looked a pale shadow of that team, and while Douglas made hard work of St Michael’s in their opening game, their curve seems to be on the up.

Verdict: Douglas.

Group C: St Finbarr's v St Michael's, Páirc Ui Rinn (David Murnane), 7.30.

St Michael’s proved they can mix it at this level when giving Douglas an almighty scare but their tough draw and injury list look increasingly foreboding. The Dazzlers will line up without at least six of their senior A champions, while free-taker Tadhg Deasy is a further doubt. The 24-hour weather-enforced delay means they will know whether it’s do-or-die time by throw-in. The Barrs will seek to impose all their power and top-flight nous to disrupt such young opponents. Their county stars hit the ground running, with standout contributions from Steven Sherlock (1-10, 1-4 from play) and Ian Maguire (2-1), while Ethan Twomey was also hailed as “phenomenal”.

Verdict: St Finbarrs.

SAFC Group A: Fermoy v Knocknagree, Newmarket (David Daly), 5pm.

Knocknagree lost a tight game to O’Donovan Rossa in Round 1 where they felt the loss of Fintan O’Connor and John Fintan Daly, who are both in Australia. Fermoy shipped three late goals in losing to Kanturk, but they kept their hurling season alive last weekend, and they are capable of doing so again here. However, the Duhallow men might just have enough.

Verdict: Knocknagree.

Group B: Kiskeam v Clyda Rovers, Kanturk (Cathal Nolan) 7.30.

It’s a similar situation in Kanturk as both teams lost their first round games. Thomas Casey carried the fight for a Seán Meehan-less Kiskeam but Clyda, with Conor Corbett to the fore in their ranks, might be a bit more balanced.

Verdict: Clyda Rovers.

Group C: Ilen Rovers v Newcestown, Rossmore (Alan Long), 5pm

Ilen are in decline, and after losing to Bishopstown in the opening round, the last thing they require is a Newcestown team smarting from an opening round loss to Dohenys. The return of David Buckley from injury this season is a major boost to them too, while Ilen just didn’t threaten enough up front in their opening game.

Verdict: Newcestown.

Premier IFC Group A: Nemo Rangers v Bandon, Carrigadrohid (Michael Collins), 5pm

Bandon are having a tough time of it in both codes and they will get nothing easy here from Nemo’s second string who will be as strong as they can possibly be after using just the bare 15 to beat Ballincollig in the opening round of the Premier SFC.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers.

Group B: Uibh Laoire v Macroom, Cill na Martra (Andrew Whelton), 4pm

Macroom struggled to deal with Naomh Abán’s young forwards in Round 1. Uibh Laoire’s Jones brothers and Cathal Vaughan will pose a sterner test again.

Verdict: Uibh Laoire.

Group C: Aghada v Na Piarsaigh, Cobh (Ciarán Murphy), 5pm

Aghada will take a lot from their performance against Cill na Martra against a Na Piarsaigh side who may be more concerned with a smaller ball.

Verdict: Aghada.

IAFC Group B: Glenville v Aghabullogue, Caherlag (Michael O'Mahony), 5pm

Aghabullogue are as good as what’s around at this grade.

Verdict: Aghabullogue.

Group C: Kildorrery v Mitchelstown, Glanworth, (Justin Murphy), 5pm

The return of Cork star, Cathail O’Mahony, is a massive boost for Mitchelstown.

Verdict: Mitchelstown.

Premier JFC Group B: St Finbarr's v St Michael's, Ballinlough (Paddy O'Sullivan), 3pm.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s.

Group C: Kilmurry v Kinsale, Ballincollig (Stephen Murphy), 3pm.

Verdict: Kilmurry.

SUNDAY

Premier SFC Group A: Carbery Rangers v Clonakilty, Enniskeane (John Ryan), 3pm

Clonakilty are as good as anybody from 1-9 in this competition, and against Valleys in Round 1 they kicked an eyebrow-raising 0-20, with Liam O’Donovan back on the field to boot. In drawing with the Haven, however, Seamus Hayes’ Carbery Rangers showed that they can, and will, compete with all. Game of the weekend.

Verdict: Clonakilty.

Group B: Ballincollig v Carrigaline, Páirc Uí Rinn (James Bermingham), 2pm

An intriguing clash between two teams who simply did not fire in Round 1. Ballincollig just never got going against Nemo while Carrigaline failed to bring their impressive league form into the Éire Óg game. Ballincollig’s experience of recovering from a first round loss to reach the last four last season could be key.

Verdict: Ballincollig.

Éire Óg v Nemo Rangers, Páirc Uí Rinn (Pa O'Driscoll), 4pm.

Éire Óg eased the pressure on themselves after last year’s flirtation with relegation by beating Carrigaline last time out. They will be the better for that breathing space on Sunday, though the gap left by John Cooper and Ronan O’Toole might be too hard to fill in the short term. The Nemo machine just continues to roll on relentlessly, and one would expect it to do so here again.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers.

SAFC Group A: O'Donovan Rossa v Kanturk, Macroom (Cormac Dineen), 4pm.

The Skibbereen side were excellent in defeating Knocknagree, with young Jamie Shanahan impressive at midfield. Kanturk’s late three-goal salvo sank Fermoy, but Aidan Walsh has a hamstring problem, and Rossa’s experience as contenders at this grade should stand to them.

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa.

Group B: Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh v Newmarket, Kiskeam (Peter O'Leary), 4pm

The Gaeltacht men, and Ben Seartan in particular, were impressive in reeling in Clyda last time out, and are one of the toughest teams to beat at this grade. Conor and Ryan O’Keeffe fired Newmarket to victory over Kiskeam, but Béal Átha will be a slightly tougher nut to crack.

Verdict: Béal Átha‘n Ghaorthaidh.

Group C: Dohenys v Bishopstown, Bandon (Alan O'Connor), 4pm.

Perennial contenders, Dohenys, got their campaign off to a winning start thanks to Aaron Mannix’s late ’45 against Newcestown. A fresh-looking Bishopstown had far too much for Ilen Rovers. Dohenys edged the league encounter by three points, they should have enough to repeat the result.

Verdict: Dohenys.

Premier IFC Group A: Rockchapel v Castletownbere, Clondrohid (Pat O'Leary), 4pm

Both sides will see this as a major opportunity to secure their progress to the final six. Mikey McAuliffe continues to shine for the Rock while Castletown will be more confident if Fintan Fenner can play a full part this time.

Verdict: Castletownbere.

Group B: Naomh Abán v Bantry Blues, Inchigeela (John Enright), 4pm

The Ballyvourney men had a superb win against Macroom in Round 1 with young Ed Myers shining. Bantry, aiming to go one step further than last year, are a more formidable opposition.

Verdict: Bantry Blues.

Group C: Kilshannig v Cill na Martra, Donoughmore (Mark Maher), 4pm

A real heavyweight encounter here. Kilshanning easily saw off Na Piarsaigh, even without Cork star, Killian O’Hanlon. Dan Ó Duinnín got back on the field for the Gaeltacht men as they defeated Aghada. His side should be the more wilier, for now.

Verdict: Cill na Martra.

IAFC Group A: Glanworth v Glanmire, Carraig na bhFear (Cathal Ó Murchú), 3pm

Cathal McCarthy scored three goals for Glanmire last time out, if he fires again, so will his team.

Verdict: Glanmire.

Dromtarriffe v St Vincent's, Ballyclough (Brian Coniry), 4pm

Vincent’s halted their decline in Round 1, but Conor O’Callaghan’s Dromtarriffe are a solid outfit.

Verdict: Dromtarriffe.

Group B: Adrigole v Gabriel Rangers, Kealkil (Jimmy O’Sullivan), 4pm

Gabriel Rangers looked impressive while beating Glenville three weekends ago.

Verdict: Gabriel Rangers.

Group C: Boherbue v Ballinora, Coachford (Connie Murphy), 4pm.

Boherbue had an eye-catching draw with Mitchelstown in Round 1 while Ballinora fell short by a point against Kildorrery.

Verdict: Boherbue.

Premier JFC Group A: Cullen v St Nick's, Doneraile (Aidan Hyland), 4pm.

Verdict: St Nick’s.

Ballydesmond v Urhan, Kilmichael (Brian Crowley), 4pm.

Verdict: Ballydesmond.

Group B: Cobh v Buttevant, Killavullen (Peter Finnegan), 4pm.

Verdict: Cobh.

Group C: St James v Millstreet, Kilmurry (Michael O'Leary), 3pm.

Verdict: Millstreet,

Previews by John Coleman