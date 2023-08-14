Cork PSHC: Midleton produce sprint finish to eliminate the Glen

Cork Premier SHC: Group A

Midleton 3-19 Glen Rovers 1-13

Many of Midleton’s young stars have climbed the mountaintop before, lifting the Seán Óg Murphy Cup down the Páirc in 2021. But on Sunday, with qualification to the knockout stages on the line, they did it without their talisman Conor Lehane – and eliminated Glen Rovers for good measure.

The Magpies looked in trouble when Lehane, who had carried their attack through the first half, departed at half-time with an ankle injury.

Even worse arrived when his liberated marker Eoin Downey kicked the sliotar to the net to put the Glen 1-13 to 2-8 ahead in the 36th minute.

Somehow, Midleton steadied the ship, outlasted their tiring opponents, and got their scorers into space to fire the final 1-11 without reply or resistance.

Lehane will have made a relieved spectator watching on outside the dressing rooms with his foot elevated on a chair. The damage was done in a tangle for possession with Downey which saw both hit the ground.

“It’s one of these things,” said manager Micheál Keohane. “It’ll take a week before we’ll know what it’s actually like.

“If he’s fit, he’ll want to play – we won’t have much choice in it – but we just need to see.”

The three-week break has come at a good time for both teams. For the Glen to steel themselves before a final-round clash against Bishopstown which will see the losers enter the relegation final. And for Lehane and Midleton to buy time until they play Blackrock for a likely bye into the semi-final.

Although, for a squad with 10 players in with Cork this year (five senior and five U20 All-Ireland medallists), this proved a barometer of their growing strength, depth, and resilience.

Keohane was keen to highlight the impact of their 2023 additions. New corner-back Séadhnaidh Smyth denied Simon Kennefick and Stephen Lynam shots on goal at crucial junctures.

At the other end, corner-forwards Paul Connaughton and David Cremin picked off a pair of points each in the second-half surge.

They still had a few wise heads to steer them home. The ever-lethal Luke O’Farrell stitched two goals. Substitute Patrick White made light of Lehane’s absence by raising a first-touch green flag from the second-half throw-in. Cormac Beausang took over free-taking duties, with Keohane full of praise for his adaptation to a new midfield role.

“If you clock any of his stats, his numbers are off the charts. The amount of running he gets through in any match is phenomenal – and running at speed, as well. It’s incredible. He has a huge engine.”

Behind them all was a veteran stepping into the goals. Cillian Hurley wasn’t expecting to see senior involvement this year but the absences of Brion Saunderson (suspension) and Bryan Rossiter (injured against Bishopstown) saw him elevated to the no.1 jersey.

“He definitely wasn’t expecting it. He was going to enjoy the warm-up and relax and eat a few sweets and watch the match,” laughed Keohane, “but he was excellent.

“At one stage, Seán O’Leary Hayes and Patrick Horgan were tussling inside and he appeared out of nowhere out in front of them so he’s a sweeper keeper too.”

This repeat of the 2021 final appeared to be going the Glen’s way at half-time, 0-11 to 1-7 ahead. It should’ve been more but for dozing off for O’Farrell’s goal from a quick-thinking Lehane free and Kennefick seeing three goal chances repelled by Luke Dineen, Hurley, and Smyth.

“We were fairly comfortable at half-time even though we hadn’t played very well at all,” said Keohane.

“We knew from watching Glen games all the time, they stay with teams, you never see them out of anything in the first half. The big thing was to finish as strong as we possibly could and thankfully the lads kicked on really well.

“When we work hard, it’s very hard to hold guys of the talent that’s out there.”

In the end, the Glen struggled to even break through Midleton’s half-back line and midfield during a scoreless final 24 minutes (plus four more minutes of stoppage-time torment) and missed with each of their final eight shots.

Seán O’Leary Hayes, back from America, managed to limit Patrick Horgan’s influence when swapped into full-back and O’Farrell’s 50th-minute goal opened the floodgates.

Following another first-round defeat, this proved one Houdini act too many for Glen Rovers.

Scorers for Midleton: L O’Farrell (2-1); C Lehane (0-5, 3 frees); P White (1-1); C Beausang (0-4 frees); P Connaughton, D Cremin (0-2 each); S O’Sullivan, E Moloney, M Finn, R O’Regan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (0-7, 5 frees, 1 65); E Downey (1-0); S Lynam (0-2); R Downey, D Brosnan, S Kennefick, L Coughlan (0-1 each).

MIDLETON: C Hurley; S Smyth, L Dineen, S O'Sullivan; E Moloney, T O'Connell, S O'Leary Hayes; M Finn, C Beausang; S Quirke, C Lehane (capt), R O'Regan; P Connaughton, L O'Farrell, D Cremin.

Subs: P White for Lehane (h-t, inj), C Smyth for Finn (47).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; D Dooling, S McDonnell (capt), A Lynch; B Moylan, E Downey, R Downey; C Healy, D Noonan; D Brosnan, S Kennefick, M Dooley; L Coughlan, P Horgan, S Lynam.

Subs: Z Lynch for E Downey (29-30+2, blood), A O’Sullivan for Healy (49).

Referee: S Stokes (Tullylease).