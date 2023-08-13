Talisman O'Leary stands up when needed

It was Watergrasshill's talisman, Daire O’Leary who chiefly kept them in the hunt as he played a powerful final quarter, hitting two points, including the 64th-minute equaliser. 
Talisman O'Leary stands up when needed

Watergrasshill's Sean Desmond hit a point. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 15:11
John Coleman

Ballinhassig 0-18 Watergrasshill 0-18 

Watergrasshill surely made history in Riverstown on Saturday evening as they recorded their fifth successive championship draw, this time against an equally gutsy Ballinhassig, in Group C of the Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC.

It’s a result that keeps both sides' hopes very much alive going into the final round of games and, all-in-all, it left Hill coach, Pat Heffernan reasonably satisfied. 

“I suppose every team in all of the competitions, that’s what they’re hoping for. Some are in a position of luxury where they’ve already qualified. For the majority, you still want to have something to hunt for the next three weeks.” 

It was their talisman, Daire O’Leary who chiefly kept them in the hunt as he played a powerful final quarter, hitting two points, including the 64th-minute equaliser. 

Ballinhassig looked to be on the verge of securing their place in the knockout stages when three successive frees from Brian Lynch put them 0-17 to 0-13 clear with ten to play, though the Hill were grateful for Aaron Ricken’s goal-line clearance from Cillian Tyers.

Back came the Imokilly side, however, with a Shane O’Regan free, fine efforts from O’Leary and Brendan Lehane and a long-range free from ‘keeper Aiden Foley to level matters for the third time. Lynch then put the Blues ahead once more, but then came O’Leary’s final salvo.

Ballinhassig had the wind in the first half, but never quite made it count, though they did lead by 0-12 to 0-7 coming up to the break with Lynch in fine form and Fintan O’Leary, Darragh O’Sullivan and Conor Desmond all contributing. 

Crucially, the Hill hit the last four of the half to leave just one between them at the break, a pattern that repeated itself in a helter-skelter second half.

Blues manager, Peter Brennan, was in a similar mood to Heffernan. 

“The immediate reaction is we’re happy with the draw. At half-time, we were one point up after playing with a strong breeze. I’d take the point today, we’ve three points on the board after two games so it’s going to be a tight group, right down to the wire.” 

Brennan’s side will play Kilworth in the final round, while Watergrasshill will face Castlemartyr.

Scorers for Balinhassig: B Lynch (0-8, 0-6 frees), D O’Donovan (0-3, frees), F O’Leary (0-2), D O’Sullivan, C Grainger, G Collins, C Desmond and R Lombard (0-1 each).

Scorers for Watergrasshill: S O’Regan (0-7, frees), D O’Leary, B Lehane and C Cronin (0-2 each), A Foley (free), M O’Driscoll, M Foley, J Gowen and S Desmond (0-1 each).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; D O’Sullivan, P O’Leary, E Lombard; D O’Donovan, M Collins, S McCarthy, M Sheehan, C Desmond; R Lombard, C Grainger, A O’Sullivan; G Collins, F O’Leary, B Lynch.

Subs: C Tyers for Sheehan (blood, 30-31), C Tyres and D O Sullivan for G Collins and Grainger (both 41), S Lombard for O’Leary (59) 

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley; P Cronin, A Ricken, D Roche, M O’Driscoll, D O’Leary, D McCarthy; D O’Riordan, P O’Regan; S O’Regan, L Foley J Gowen; C Cronin, S Desmond, B Lehane.

Subs: C O’Leary for Gowen (56), G O’Kelly Lynch for Cronin (62).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Down v Limerick - 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship Final Sub Swail sends Down into dreamland
Fr O'Neill's rue misses but O’Riordan happy with Douglas character S Fr O'Neill's rue misses but O’Riordan happy with Douglas character
Coughlan wizardry saluted as Newtown hold off Kanturk S Coughlan wizardry saluted as Newtown hold off Kanturk
#Cork - Sport#Cork County Championship
<p>STALWART: Ryan Basquel in action for Ballyboden St Enda's. Pic: Niall O’Connell</p>

Dublin SFC: O'Dwyer goal clinches 'Boden victory over Ballymun Kickhams

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd