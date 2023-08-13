Talisman O'Leary stands up when needed

Ballinhassig 0-18 Watergrasshill 0-18

Watergrasshill surely made history in Riverstown on Saturday evening as they recorded their fifth successive championship draw, this time against an equally gutsy Ballinhassig, in Group C of the Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC.

It’s a result that keeps both sides' hopes very much alive going into the final round of games and, all-in-all, it left Hill coach, Pat Heffernan reasonably satisfied.

“I suppose every team in all of the competitions, that’s what they’re hoping for. Some are in a position of luxury where they’ve already qualified. For the majority, you still want to have something to hunt for the next three weeks.”

It was their talisman, Daire O’Leary who chiefly kept them in the hunt as he played a powerful final quarter, hitting two points, including the 64th-minute equaliser.

Ballinhassig looked to be on the verge of securing their place in the knockout stages when three successive frees from Brian Lynch put them 0-17 to 0-13 clear with ten to play, though the Hill were grateful for Aaron Ricken’s goal-line clearance from Cillian Tyers.

Back came the Imokilly side, however, with a Shane O’Regan free, fine efforts from O’Leary and Brendan Lehane and a long-range free from ‘keeper Aiden Foley to level matters for the third time. Lynch then put the Blues ahead once more, but then came O’Leary’s final salvo.

Ballinhassig had the wind in the first half, but never quite made it count, though they did lead by 0-12 to 0-7 coming up to the break with Lynch in fine form and Fintan O’Leary, Darragh O’Sullivan and Conor Desmond all contributing.

Crucially, the Hill hit the last four of the half to leave just one between them at the break, a pattern that repeated itself in a helter-skelter second half.

Blues manager, Peter Brennan, was in a similar mood to Heffernan.

“The immediate reaction is we’re happy with the draw. At half-time, we were one point up after playing with a strong breeze. I’d take the point today, we’ve three points on the board after two games so it’s going to be a tight group, right down to the wire.”

Brennan’s side will play Kilworth in the final round, while Watergrasshill will face Castlemartyr.

Scorers for Balinhassig: B Lynch (0-8, 0-6 frees), D O’Donovan (0-3, frees), F O’Leary (0-2), D O’Sullivan, C Grainger, G Collins, C Desmond and R Lombard (0-1 each).

Scorers for Watergrasshill: S O’Regan (0-7, frees), D O’Leary, B Lehane and C Cronin (0-2 each), A Foley (free), M O’Driscoll, M Foley, J Gowen and S Desmond (0-1 each).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; D O’Sullivan, P O’Leary, E Lombard; D O’Donovan, M Collins, S McCarthy, M Sheehan, C Desmond; R Lombard, C Grainger, A O’Sullivan; G Collins, F O’Leary, B Lynch.

Subs: C Tyers for Sheehan (blood, 30-31), C Tyres and D O Sullivan for G Collins and Grainger (both 41), S Lombard for O’Leary (59)

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley; P Cronin, A Ricken, D Roche, M O’Driscoll, D O’Leary, D McCarthy; D O’Riordan, P O’Regan; S O’Regan, L Foley J Gowen; C Cronin, S Desmond, B Lehane.

Subs: C O’Leary for Gowen (56), G O’Kelly Lynch for Cronin (62).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).