Bride Rovers survive stern Killeagh test 

Bride Rovers 1-17 Killeagh 1-14

Bride Rovers survived a stern test of their championship credentials in Clonmult Memorial Park, Midleton as they went top of Group A of the Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC as a result of their win over Killeagh.

In the end, it was the right result because Rovers were a more balanced side on the evening as Killeagh were that bit too reliant on the free-taking expertise of Dylan McCarthy who hit 0-10 from eleven shots on the target.

Rovers had double the amount of scorers, and when the need was greatest, their big players stood up.

The game came alive in 45 second half seconds when Eoghan Keniry burst through the Bride Rovers defence before passing to Colm Leahy and the corner-forward, in turn, finished smartly to the net to give his side the lead for the first time, 1-9 to 0-11.

Rovers had twenty-two minutes to turn it around, but from the resultant puckout, Conleith Ryan broke on to the loose ball, slalomed through the Killeagh defence, and planted it past Cian Hogan. Adam Walsh then converted two frees and his side were back in control.

Killeagh the hit the next three through McCarthy (2) and Eoghan Keniry to level the game for the second time. They were only to score once more, however, as Walsh, Shane O’Connor, Brian Roche and Louie Roche pushed Rovers four clear with time up.

Sean Long then left a goal between them, but there was to be no more goals for Killeagh.

In a stop-start opening, Bride Rovers played most of the hurling into a stiff breeze, but they could never pull clear of a dogged and determined Killeagh. Adam Walsh made his first start of the championship for the Rathcormac-based side, and he wasn’t long making an impact.

He had two early frees and along with scores from Roche, Cillian Tobin and William Finnegan they led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter, McCarthy and Leahy with the Killeagh scores.

They broke even from there to the break as Walsh and McCarthy continued to trade points leaving Rovers leading by 0-10 to 0-8 at the interval. McCarthy and Dan Dooley then swapped scores on the re-start before the goals brought the game alive, leaving Bride Rovers a chance to secure a semi-final spot when they play Inniscarra in the final round.

For Killeagh, it will be all or nothing against Na Piarsaigh.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: A Walsh (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 ’65), C Ryan (1-0), B Roche (0-2), S O’Connor, C Tobin, W Finnegan, D Dooley and L Roche (0-1 each).

Scorers for Killeagh: D McCarthy (0-10, frees), C Leahy (1-2), E Keniry and S Long (0-1 each).

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan; T O’Sullivan, D Cashman, C Hazelwood; K Kearney, E Roche (c), S O’Connor; B Roche, J Mannix; C Ryan, R O’Connell, W Finnegan; C Tobin, A Walsh, D Dooley.

Subs: J Ahern for O’Connell (h/t) P O’Flynn for Hazelwood (39), L Roche for Finnegan (48), C O’Connor for Dooley (54)

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill; S Long (JC), D Hogan, D O’Brien; R McCarthy, K Murphy, G Walsh Wallace; C Fitzgibbon, C Leahy; D Walsh (JC), E Keniry, S Smiddy; C Leahy, G Leahy, D McCarthy.

Subs: S Walsh for Smiddy (blood, 13 to 16), S Walsh for Fitzgibbon (43), E Lane for Smiddy (46) A Leahy for C Leahy (60).

Referee: Willie Wallis (Aghada)