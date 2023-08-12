Valleys bounce back to claim comeback win over Ballymartle

Valley Rovers' Colm Butler (Pictured) scored 0-10 for his side. 

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 18:10
Dylan O’ Connell, Carrigaline

Valley Rovers 0-22 to 0-19 Ballymartle 

Valley Rovers had to do it the hard way, but they got their first win in the Co-op Superstores Premier IHC by coming back from four points down to beat Ballymartle in Carrigaline.

This was well needed after they opened their championship campaign with a defeat to Éire Óg last week.

The Valleys had a fast start and they went into an early 0-05 to 0-02 lead. Charlie Lyons, Jack Walsh, and Colm Butler all put over scores during this period of the game, and Ballymartle reacted with three successive white flags.

Once they drew level with Valley Rovers, the side from Carrigdhoun had a sense of confidence that they used to go into the lead. Luke O’Callaghan made it 0-6 to 0-5 in favour of Ballymartle in the 17th minute.

The difference between the two clubs was minimal, but a key factor was the variety of scorers in the Ballymartle team. Five players put the ball over the bar in the first half, and they hit seven wides.

With 30 minutes played in Carrigaline, it was 0-11 to 0-08 and Valley Rovers went into the break searching for answers.

Lyons got their first white flag after the break from open play and Butler converted a free and a 65.

After Lyons equalised, Valleys went for goal an John McCarthy made a stretched save. The resulting 65 was converted by Butler and that gave his club a one point lead.

It was a different game, with the side from Innishannon suddenly seeing a lot more of the ball and Ballymartle were struggling to create from open play.

McCarthy did put over his tenth free of the game during this period, and it meant very little as Valley continued to add to their tally, despite the strong winds in Carrigaline.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: C Butler 0-10 (7f, 3 65s), C Lyons 0-6, A Kenneally 0-2, J Walsh 0-2, K Canty and C Kilduff both 0-1.

Scorers for Ballymartle: D McCarthy 0-12 (1f), L O’Callaghan 0-3, C Cummins, D Desmond, R Deasy and S O’Mahony (1f) all 0-1.

Valley Rovers: J Lynch; J O’Driscoll, C Desmond, T O’Brien, E Delaney, D Murphy, W Hurley, C Kilduff, E Guinane, C Butler, J Walsh, S O’Leary, K Canty, M Savic, C Lyons.

Subs: A Kenneally for Savic (42) J Kenneally for O’Leary (51), D O’Shea for Guinane (54) 

Ballymartle: J McCarthy; C Coleman, TJ Murphy, E O’Leary, L Corry, J Dwyer, S Corry, R Deasy, S Dorney, S Cummins, D McCarthy, B Corry, D Desmond, R Cahalane, L O’Callaghan.

Subs: N Crowley for Corry (44), P Geary for Cahalane (54), S O’Mahony for Deasy (56), Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven)

