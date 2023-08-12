Blackrock put one foot into knockouts with dismantling of Bishopstown 

Blackrock 2-33 Bishopstown 0-10

Last year’s beaten finalists Blackrock put one foot in the knockout stages of the Cork PSHC when thumping Bishopstown by 29 points this Saturday afternoon.

Coupled with last weekend’s eight-point victory over Glen Rovers, the Rockies now sit top of the Group A table on four points and boast a score difference of +37.

And while Group A could still conclude with a three-way tie of Midleton, the Glen, and the Rockies on four points, the latter’s very healthy score difference means it is unlikely they will be removed from the top half of the group between now and the end of Round 3 at the beginning of September.

Of course, this group could well be decided by Sunday evening should Midleton inflict a second defeat on Glen Rovers, a result that would ensure both the East Cork men and the Rockies could not be overhauled.

Jamie Harrington’s side were at their leisure here. A dominance captured by the 29-point winning margin is reinforced by Blackrock having 12 different scorers. And not included in that spread is Alan Connolly, the Cork senior, who only saw the end of the Glen win because of a hamstring tweak, did not need to be risked here and wasn’t risked.

Both they and Bishopstown picked up where they left off at the end of Round 1 last weekend. Blackrock’s short passing game was again crisp and clinical. Bishopstown, meanwhile, were again way off the pace.

This Group A fixture was long decided by the break, at which point the Rockies held an utterly commanding 1-17 to 0-8 lead.

Harrington’s men took the mystery out of this one early. Ten white flags unanswered between the third and 17th minute sent them 0-11 to 0-1 clear.

Even if the opening quarter was just elapsed and time very much on their side, Bishopstown looked woefully ill-equipped to make any meaningful inroads into the 10-point deficit facing them.

With Blackrock repeatedly populating their own half-back line, from which the majority of their scores were built, Bishopstown used the space this created in their own half-back line to fire over from long range.

Centre-back Brian Murray and left-half-back Daniel Murray struck three and two points respectively. Indeed, of their first half 0-8, only one came from a player - Pearse Morris - operating from midfield up.

The scores were far more plentiful going in the other direction. Tadgh Deasy hit four first-half points, Robbie Cotter went one better with 1-2. Half-back Niall Cashman threw over three from left half-back, the same first-half tally as midfielder Kevin O’Keeffe.

The desperately one-sided nature of this game actually picked up pace upon the restart.

Blackrock had their second green flag through a Tadgh Deasy penalty on 36 minutes, while Bishopstown went scoreless between the 33rd and 49th minute. When they did eventually break that 16-minute barren spell, the deficit in front of them was 25 points.

Unchallenged Blackrock charge on, Bishopstown are dancing dangerously close to relegation.

Scorers for Blackrock: T Deasy (1-0 pen), R Cotter (1-4 each); K O’Keeffe (0-6, 0-2 frees); N Cashman (0-4); M O’Halloran, P Linehan (0-3 each); C Cormack, D Meaney, M O’Keeffe (0-2 each); O McAdoo, S O’Keeffe, F Coleman (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: B Murray (0-3); D O’Donovan (0-2 frees), D Murray (0-2 each); C Fitzpatrick (0-1 free), D Lester, P Morris (0-1 each).

Blackrock: G Connolly; O McAdoo, J Cashman, A O'Callaghan; Cathal Cormack, M O’Keeffe, N Cashman; Ciaran Cormack, K O’Keeffe; S O’Keeffe, D Meaney, M O’Halloran; R Cotter, T Deasy, P Linehan.

Subs: F Coleman for Deasy (38-40 temporary); A Connolly for M O’Keeffe (45); M O’Keeffe for Meaney (57).

Bishopstown: C Fitzpatrick; S Foley, B Murphy, D Lester; D Daly, B Murray, D Murray; C O’Hora, M McStay; L Lordan, L O’Driscoll, C O’Driscoll; D O’Donovan, P Morris, P Honohan.

Subs: G Murphy for Honohan (17 mins); B McCarthy for McStay (31); C Dunne for O’Hora (49); R Foley for C O’Driscoll (54, inj).

Referee: C O’Regan.