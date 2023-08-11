Sarsfields edge out St Finbarr's after thriller in Cork PSHC

Cork PSHC

Sarsfields 1-26 St Finbarr’s 3-17

A moral-boosting three-point win for Sarsfields in this highly-anticipated round 2 of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night. Having gained just a point from their opening game in Group C last weekend against Kanturk, it keeps their hopes alive of reaching the knock-out stage.

There was some helter-skelter finish to the contest, which was watched by a huge crowd. Reigning champions St Finbarr’s were six behind (1-17 to 0-26) as the public address announced at least three minutes of additional time.

From a 20m free, Ben Cunningham went for goal and his shot was saved. A second free was awarded, again he went for goal. This time it was stopped but fired back into the net by William Buckley.

As quick as lightning, Sars worked the ball down field. James Sweeney onto sub Liam Healy and it was another sub Luke Hackett who found the net. A six point match once more, to their great relief.

Up the field again, only for Barrs sub Brian Ramsey to be fouled and from the resultant penalty Ben Cunningham made no mistake in the 65th minute.

Game over.

A deserved victory for Sars, and a tremendous team display with half-backs Bryan Murphy and Luke Elliott scoring five points between them.

Respective free-takers Ben Cunningham (1-11) and Aaron Myers (0-10) emerged top-scorers.

“Our backs were to the wall tonight. They are a young team. We are trying to reinvent them. I’m so proud of them,” said manager John Crowley.

“Last week didn’t go the way we wanted it. We felt we let ourselves down. We let the club down a bit.

“The Barrs are still going to be the team to beat in this championship.”

For reigning champions St Finbarr’s, who were without the injured Padraig Buggy, they are on two points. It is all to play for in their final group match against Kanturk, while they will also be keeping a keen eye on the Newtownshandrum versus Kanturk tie on Saturday.

St Finbarr’s Ethan Twomey and Ben Cunningham from a free opened the scoring, the Sarsfields’ response, with the wind, was impressive.

They rattled off the next five points. Cian Darcy started the scoring, but really he should have had a goal when one-on-one with Shane Hurley who made a splendid save.

Aaron Myers (stand-in captain for the injured Conor O’Sullivan), Jack O’Connor and the tireless Daniel Kearney on target. Sars in front 0-6 to 0-3 after quarter of an hour.

With a sweeper operating at both ends, St Finbarr’s showed they weren’t going to roll over when a diagonal ball to Brian Hayes ended with him batting to the net.

League winners Sarsfields reply was instant from Jack O’Connor - a hugely important flag from their point of view.

Slowly, they started to pull away. O’Connor’s third point 0-10 to 1-5 on 22 minutes.

It was all-Sars up to half-time when they outscored the Blues six points to three, 0-16 to 1-8 at the interval.

The first 10 minutes of the second-half they shared six points between them. Sars keeping their noses in front was so crucial. Some delightful long-range efforts from both teams.

Damien Cahalane announced himself with a couple. But the points were coming from all angles for Sarsfields including Jack O’Connor, Myers, James Sweeney and subs Luke Hackett and Conor O’Sullivan.

They appeared to be coasting six ahead and time almost up.

Then came that crazy finale.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers (0-10, 0-8 frees), L Hackett (1-1), L Elliott and J O’Connor (0-3 each), B Murphy, D Kearney and Colm McCarthy (0-2 each), C O’Sullivan, C Darcy, J Sweeney (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham (1-11, 1-0 pen, 0-8 frees, 0-2 65s), W Buckley and B Hayes (1-0 each), D Cahalane (0-2), E Finn, E Twomey, S Cunningham and J Cahalane (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: D McCarthy; P Leopold, C Leahy, Cathal McCarthy; B Murphy, E Murphy, L Elliott; K Murphy, D Kearney; J O’Connor, C Darcy, J Sweeney; D Hogan, Colm McCarthy, A Myers (Capt).

Subs: C O’Sullivan for D Kearney (40 inj), L Healy for C Darcy (42), L Hackett for D Hogan (53), W Kearney for Colm McCarthy (59).

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; C Doolan, D Cahalane, B Hennessy (Capt); E Finn, E Twomey; B Cunningham, C Cahalane, W Buckley; B Hayes, P Buggy, J Cahalane.

Subs: J Barrett for S Cunningham (56), B Ramsey for J Cahalane (60).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).