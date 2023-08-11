Champions Na Piarsaigh defeat Kildimo Pallaskenry to secure first win in Limerick SHC

Na Piarsaigh 1-23 Kildimo Pallaskenry 1-14

A steady, if at times unspectacular display, from reigning champions Na Piarsaigh was enough to account for Kildimo Pallaskenry in the Limerick SHC Group 1 tie played at Claughaun.

The Caherdavin outfit, reeling from a two-point loss to Patrickswell at the same venue last weekend, never trailed and once they changed ends a Conor Boylan goal to the good, they always looked like winners.

Having suffered a six-point loss to Ahane last week, Kildimo Pallaskenry are finding the early going tough in this their first time at the very top table of Limerick hurling. However, they never chucked in the towel and were rewarded with a Shaun Barry goal from a late free.

Still short Will O’Donoghue, Na Piarsaigh held a 0-7 to 0-4 advantage at the fifteen-minute mark. Their inside duo of Peter Casey and Adrian Breen looked potent, while Wayne Kearns got their opener.

Kyle Hayes reverted to a centre-back role for the eventual losers, but picked off two fine scores, one a trademark run along the left wing before a sublime finish. The breakthrough goal for Shane O’Neills men came on 17 minutes, Boylan collecting a tidy Casey pass before firing home on the run.

It was 1-10 to 0-10 at half-time after Kildimo Pallaskenry got three of the final four scores. Na Piarsaigh would land six of the next eight – book ended Vince Harrington, a relative newcomer to this experienced outfit.

Shane Dowling used the elements to land a long range free, as Natal O’Grady’s men struggled to create the volume of openings required.

They would fail to score from the 46th minute until stoppage time, with the seven-time champions able to get five neat points. Breen, Boylan and Ronan Lynch all accurate – during a second half where they hit just three wides while Lynch landed a third sideline of the season.

The late goal from Barry did blot the winners notepad, but overall they will be happy to return to winning ways. The result leaves Na Piarsaigh, Doon, Patrickswell, Ahane all on two points, while Kilmallock are the early pacesetters. Kildimo Pallaskenry face into a fortnight of senior football awaiting lift-off in this challenging group.

Meanwhile, in Group 2, Mungret St. Paul’s and Garryspillane shared the spoils 1-14 to 2-11.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: R Lynch 0-6 (0-5f, 0-1 s/l); P Casey, A Breen 0-5 each; C Boylan 1-1; W Kearns 0-3; V Harrington 0-2; S Dowling 0-1 (f).

Scorers for Kildimo Pallaskenry: S Barry 1-5 (1-4f, 0-1 ’65’); C McMahon, D O’Connell, K Hayes, L Griffin (0-1 f) 0-2 each; D Fitzgerald 0-1.

NA PIARSAIGH: S Dowling; E McEvoy, M Casey (C), C King; M Foley, K Downes, V Harrington; C Boylan, W Kearns; K Dempsey, R Lynch, JJ Carey; A Breen, W Henn, P Casey.

Sub: D Dempsey for K Dempsey (inj – 50).

KILDIMO PALLASKENRY: N Rushe; K O’Connell, T McCarthy, Ciaran McMahon; L Griffin, K Hayes, C Downes; J O’Keeffe, D Fitzgerald; C Staff, P Nash, S Barry; D O’Connell, B O’Connell, Conor McMahon.

Subs: S Hartigan for O’Keeffe (46), C Barry for B O’Connell (59).

Referee: J Murphy (Glenroe).