Tipperary SHC: McCarthy goal crucial as Toomevara beat Moycarkey

Tipperary SHC

Toomevara 1-22 Moycarkey-Borris 0-24

A goal by man of the match Darragh McCarthy after just two minutes was the decisive score as Toomevara clinched a quarter-final spot in the Tipperary senior hurling championship edging out Moycarkey-Borris in a cliff-hanger at The Ragg on Friday evening.

Unbeaten after two games, and topping group two in the championship, Toomevara made all the running but were presssed to the finish by a determined Moycarkey side who in injury time had a twenty metre free by county goalkeeper Rhys Shelley deflected out for a 65' with just two points between.

Kieran Morris pointed the sixty five but time ran out on the Moycarkey lads who must now win their remaining game in the group against champions Kilruane McDonaghs, the county champions, to stay in the competition.

McCarthy’s early goal gave Toome control and they were never headed. They led 1-13 to 0-12 at half-time and just kept their noses in front throughout a rousing second half.

While McCarthy was Toome’s top man, the efforts of goalkeeper Rory Brislane, Jack Ryan, Robbie Quirke, Shane Nolan, and Darren Delaney were also crucial to “The Greyhounds” victory.

Moycarkey were not helped by the loss of Joe Egan and Rory O Regan, both injured in the first half. Kieran Morris was their top performer and was ably assisted by Eoghan Hayes, Kevin Hayes, Niall Heffernan, Kyle Shelley and goalkeeper Rhys Shelley who made two vital blocks.

Scorers for Toomevara: D McCarthy (1-7, 2fs), S Nolan (0-6,3fs), J Delaney (0-3), R Quirke, Jack Ryan (0-2 each), D Nolan, K McCarthy, (0-1 each).

Scorers for Moycarkey: K Morris (0-13, 13fs), J Fallon, K Shelley, N Heffernan (0-2 each), K Cummins, R Shelley (f), J Maher, M Hackett, L Corcoran (0-1 each).

Toomevara: R Brislane; L Ryan, A Ryan, S O Farrell; Jake Ryan, J McCarthy, Jack Ryan; R Quirke, D Delaney; J Delaney, K McCarthy, D Nolan; D McCarthy, C Canning, S Nolan;

Subs: M McCarthy for D Nolan; J Moloughney for canning; A Hall for D Delaney;

Moycarkey-Borris: R Shelley; R Dermody, T Ryan, K Hayes; R Ryan, E Hayes, T Hayes; R O Regan, K Cummins; N Heffernan, K Shelley, J Maher; K Morris, L Corcoran, J Egan;

Subs: J Fallon for Egan; M Hackett for O Regan; P Ralph for Corcoran; P Molloy for Hackett;

Referee: M Kennedy, Newcastle