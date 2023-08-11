'Nobody is invincible' - Dublin great Siobhán McGrath reveals stroke scare

As it does every midweek morning, Siobhán McGrath’s alarm started humming at 7am on Thursday, June 9 of last year. She woke and was immediately hit with a wall of exhaustion. Grogginess too.

She had trained with her club, Thomas Davis, the evening before. A tough session, but nothing she wasn’t used to. And certainly not something that could explain away how fatigued she was feeling.

The then 34-year-old clambered out of bed, washed her face, and went about getting ready for the day. But when she was unable to carry out as simple a task as putting on a shirt, McGrath knew there was something more than amiss.

“I tried to put a t-shirt on, but my fingers and hands went in different directions. The t-shirt got tangled in my hands and my brain couldn't comprehend how to untangle it. I couldn't get it on, so I threw it away,” McGrath recalls of the first warning sign.

Needing some air, she went to open the bedroom window. She put her hand on the clasp of the window. Again though, she was unable to perform as routine an act as pressing down and twisting open the clasp.

Her forcing the window set off the house alarm and she went downstairs to deactivate it. The alarm code she could sing in her sleep. On this Thursday morning, however, the numbers were nowhere to be found.

McGrath knew she needed assistance. But neither could she unlock her phone or construct a sentence. Every time she went to speak to herself in the empty house, all that came out was “double Dutch”.

Amid the panic as to what was happening to her, the recently retired Dublin footballer sensed she might be having a stroke. Putting into practice the Irish Heart Foundation’s Act FAST guide for spotting signs of stroke, she looked in the mirror to see if her face was dropping.

Thankfully, it wasn’t.

Sitting on the bed, she kept speaking until at least one coherent sentence emerged.

“I rang my mam. Now I still wasn't making a whole lot of sense, but she got the gist that something was wrong. She was here 10 minutes later.”

First to the local GP, then straight to A&E at Tallaght Hospital. No stroke showed up during the slew of early tests conducted. Thursday rolled into Friday and into Saturday. McGrath was catching cabin fever and had almost convinced herself that those 25 minutes could be put in the rearview mirror.

A fit and healthy 34-year-old doesn’t fit the stereotype of a stroke patient.

Old Dublin teammate Lyndsey Davey did as friends do and gave it to her straight.

“I rang Lyndsey because she is a paramedic. She said to me, 'don't you dare leave that hospital'.”

A subsequent MRI confirmed McGrath had had a stroke, with further tests revealing a hole in her heart. It was explained that a clot in her leg had travelled through the hole and on up to the brain.

“It didn't all hit me until I was physically told in the hospital that this is what it is. When I had a moment then to myself I got emotional about the whole episode.

“At the time it happened, the fight or flight instinct kicks in. I was panicking in the house, but there was a side of me that knew I needed to stay calm to try and get through it.

“What was hard was not knowing why it happened. I ended up spending a week in Tallaght. They did every test under the sun. When they found the hole, it was easier for me to process the stroke as we now had a potential cause for it.

“I also took it as a warning sign that if I was older, the severity of the stroke could have been much worse. On that front, I remain extremely grateful.”

No good to sit idle, McGrath threw herself back into her accountancy work. Her speech, though, took a while to catch up. There was many a professional situation where the words simply wouldn’t come.

On the football front, Thomas Davis’ county semi-final win over Na Fianna, three months post-stroke, was her first game back.

“I’d say it was March of this year before I was fully back to myself, and all the fatigue and headaches had subsided.”

This Sunday she will stroll into Croke Park for Dublin’s first All-Ireland final appearance since she pulled the curtain down on her own lengthy time in blue.

First called into the panel as a 15-year-old under current boss Mick Bohan way back in 2003, she was a second half sub during the 2004 final defeat and half-back on the first Dublin team to lift Brendan Martin in 2010.

After the 2014 loss to Cork, she packed her bags for Australia and reckoned she’d never again carry a gearbag into a Dublin dressing room.

Arriving home in February of 2017, Bohan was on the phone. McGrath didn’t take the invite, opting instead to get herself back up to speed before contemplating a second chapter in blue.

“If I had gone back in 2017, I would have convinced myself that I wasn't able for it anymore. I am glad I gave myself that bit of time as I ended up playing the best football I ever played.”

All-Ireland medals were pocketed in 2018, ‘19, and ‘20, along with the Player of the Year gong in ‘19.

“I don't think I am your typical, skilful player of the year. To get that recognition from my peers was really nice.

“I can't not be happy with what I gained from playing with Dublin. The friends I made going back 20 years are still my friends today, which is the most satisfying part of what Dublin football has done for me.”

It was one of those friends who was down the other end of the phone when this 35-year-old suffered a stroke that completely blindsided her.

“It can happen to anyone. Nobody is invincible.”