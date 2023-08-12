Why have many club campaigns remained unmoved despite split season?

Unmoved. Untouched. Undeterred. The split season may be a reality but that’s not to say it has prompted counties to change their championship schedules or systems.

Irish Examiner analysis comparing the start/resumption dates of 20 counties’ championships in the last year before the split season in 2019 to now indicates there hasn’t been wholesale alterations to the way counties are doing their business. That was never the raison d’être of the split season but it had been a hope.

Of course, some counties pre-pandemic utilised the old club month of April to get their championships going. Also, there are current exceptions such as Carlow, Waterford and Wexford who, prompted by the split, divided up their own championship windows into hurling and then football. All-Ireland senior football and hurling champions Dublin and Limerick are back in action with their clubs less than two weeks after their successes despite having provincial byes.

But there are those, largely single-code counties, who have remained steadfast to their traditions. Tyrone’s senior football league is a healthy one but by the time their knock-out championship begins on September 21 a total of 82 days will have passed since they lost an All-Ireland quarter-final to Kerry.

Cavan’s first round begins next week, over 60 days since they bowed out of the Tailteann Cup. Fermanagh exited the second-tier football championship on June 10. In between, they have a competitive league but it will be three whole months before their championship commences on September 8.

The split season has not just seen Kerry move their club championship from April but make it a more prominent competition just as more clubs realise the difficulty in competing with divisional outfits in the county championship.

In formulating their club championship schedules, most counties continue to work back from provincial start dates but the intensity of formats cause problems too. “Generally speaking, you had the inter-county season very tight with little time to recover and heavy on the supporters’ pockets,” says former GAA president Nickey Brennan. “Say what you will about the provincial competitions but people are still going to them and it’s cost them a significant amount of money.

“Now we’re back into the club scene and it’s week on week on week. It varies from county to county but the question that has to be asked is what exactly have the counties done up to now with club matches? What competitions were played when the inter-county season was taking place? How meaningful were they?

“Some counties do place an emphasis on the leagues but being parochial I can say in relation to Kilkenny that before last weekend when the leagues (that feed into the championship) started the senior and intermediate competitions were total nonentities. The clubs probably made a bigger effort going off to play challenge matches in other counties.”

Reviewing the split season in its totality, Brennan sees no reason why the All-Ireland finals can’t be played in August. And that’s while doing away with some of the chaff in the inter-county season, particularly elements of the Allianz Hurling League which Brennan describes as “a dead duck” in its current guise.

“There could be a bit of breathing space afforded if the Joe McDonagh Cup teams don’t come into the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals. I know there are a few counties not happy about it but I don’t think it serves any purpose and it will free up two weeks.

“But I do think coming back to July to play the final is a bit too early. We’re missing out promotionally. I accept we will never go back to September but we have to understand we are missing something from the finals not being there anymore. I’m being parochial here but there was a great atmosphere around the schools with cups and final build-ups but that’s gone now.”

Because of their significant fixture matrices, Cork and Galway will always provide the stress tests for the duration of the club window. Galway senior hurling clubs’ anticipated entry to the Leinster championships will also mean they can no longer dictate their final date.

Pushing all All-Ireland series games to January – the hurling semi-finals at senior, intermediate and junior level are to be staged before Christmas later this year – could also provide more leeway in returning the inter-county conclusion to August.

Having believed the All-Ireland SHC final wouldn’t be moved from its weekend in 2022 and arranging his wedding accordingly, Cillian Buckley might beg to differ but dates have become more dependable because of the split season. Unfettered, the club does not have to share with county.

In that regard, Brennan believes doing away with replays has had more of an impact than actually separating the club and county championship windows into blocks. “I think the inter-county season was fairly mapped out. The one thing that helped it big time was the winner on the day. The replays caused all the hassle so I don’t think that (the split season) brought anything extra.”

And yet in the main there is congestion. Brennan bemoans how “very crammed” the exclusive county and club windows have become. Using his own county’s example, he highlights that effectively several teams’ year of hurling will amount to five or six weeks, starting last weekend in the league stages that feed into the championship. Consider too the dwindling relevance of the Allianz Hurling League and the sport’s season is shrivelling.

“The club season in terms of its competitiveness is probably during the months of August and September for the majority of teams. You have to ask what does that for the development of hurling?”