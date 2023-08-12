All-Ireland final: Kerry player profiles

1. Ciara Butler (Castlegregory) Eight of her 21 semi-final kick-outs did not find a green and gold shirt. Dublin apply a savage press, and so Kerry’s teenage ‘keeper will need to find composure and accuracy in the face of the inevitable blue wall. Saved a Carla Rowe penalty when last they met.

2. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds) The 28-year-old’s job will be to curtail the beating heart of the Dublin attack that is Carla Rowe. When Lynch joined Rowe at the hip for long stretches of their group clash, Dublin’s top championship scorer with 5-20 (0-8 frees) managed only two points from play.

3. Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes) The reigning All-Star full-back. Organiser-in-chief of the defence. At 5’11, she’s a perfect fit for Hannah Tyrrell, also 5’11. It will be a fascinating duel between two of the tallest players on the field. Tyrrell requires constant watching. Her summer tally stands at 3-17 (0-10 frees).

4. Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels) With Lynch and Cronin tied down by hugely important shadowing roles, 22-year-old Murphy is the member of the full-back line who will have permission to drive forward on the counter. Finished a well-worked goal in the group win over Cavan.

5. Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg, Cork) An All-Star winner in 2022. Has brought that fine form into 2023. An important cog in Kerry’s counter-attacking machine, but no more than Costello beside her, will need to be mindful of offering protection to those behind her.

6. Emma Costello (Firies) One of five survivors from the team that fell to Cork in the 2012 decider. The 32-year-old made her debut two years earlier in 2010. The directness of Dublin’s forward play means the uncompromising Costello will not go forward as much as she did when kicking a semi-final point.

7. Cáit Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds) The two-time All-Star hares up and down the field with equal amounts of pace and purpose. When wind-backed Mayo goaled 45 minutes into the semi-final to cut the margin to five, who was it but Lynch (31) that won a pressure-relieving and scorable free deep in the opposition half.

8. Lorraine Scanlon (Castleisland Desmonds) Mam Mary has five All-Ireland medals. How dearly her daughter would love to win just one. The 30-year-old has been on the go with Kerry since 2009. We’re not convinced the Jennifer Dunne brief will be given to Scanlon as that could take from Kerry’s forward game.

9. Louise Galvin (Finuge St Senan’s) Produced a real dogged turnover at the end of Kerry’s semi-final win, the former rugby 7s international could be the individual to try and spoil Jennifer Dunne’s influence. Galvin, now 36, returned to the Kerry set-up last summer three months after giving birth to baby Florian.

10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge St Senan’s) A superb link player, Carmody always scores highly on the assists table. Will be keen to rectify her failure to get on the scoresheet against Mayo. Her goal in the quarter-final win over Meath brought her championship tally to 2-3.

11. Niamh Ní Chonchúír (Corca Dhuibhne) Used off the bench last summer, the 22-year-old West Kerry centre-forward has cemented her place on the starting team this year with a string of fine performances. She’s also kicked 0-9 in the championship. Needs to keep Martha Byrne busy and bothered.

12. Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels) Given Galvin’s engine and selfless attitude, might the 2022 captain be the Kerry half-forward to track Lauren Magee and make sure Dublin’s teak-tough dynamo doesn’t exert the influence she did when kicking two points from play against Cork.

13. Hannah O’Donoghue (Beaufort) An ankle injury forced her off at half-time last time out. With regular full-forward Siofra O’Shea already absent, Kerry need a fit and firing O’Donoghue if they’re to end their 30-year All-Ireland wait. Kicked 0-3 from play before semi-final departure, 1-8 for the summer.

14. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore) Didn’t start the quarter-final against Meath but resumed her place in the first 15 against Mayo. Sits second behind Ní Mhuircheartaigh on the scoring chart with 2-10. The 20-year-old must strike sufficient threat to deflect Dublin eyes away from Kerry's top-scorer.

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne) No more than Waterford’s Beth Carton last week, so much of the scoring burden and general expectation within the county sits on the shoulders of the frontrunner for player of the year. Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s 4-44 means she is responsible for 39% of Kerry's championship total.

SUBS: Siofra O’Shea’s cruciate injury and the need to fill her starting spot has had a knock-on effect in terms of lightening the strength and scoring power of the bench.

Mary O’Connell started the league final midfield, but subsequent injury reduced her championship involvement. She’s now back at full fitness. Aoife Dillane, as defensive cover, and Amy Harrington, further up, will also likely be called upon at some stage.

MANAGEMENT: Darragh Long and Declan Quill were handed the reins mid-season in 2019, at a time of great upheaval for Kerry ladies football. It took the pair a while to steady the ship, as evidenced by having to fight off championship relegation in 2021.

But back-to-back league titles (Div 2 in 2022 and Div 1 this year) and back-to-back All-Ireland final appearances speaks to the progress they have since made and the cohesion they have brought on and off the field.