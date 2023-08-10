Seanie McGrath: Week 2 is unforgiving, now it's about staying alive

Last week, I wrote about the importance of players standing out during the club action not long thrown in.

But in order to stand out, you have to be still alive in the chase for silverware. And for this second round of club hurling action on Leeside, staying alive is the only show in town.

In the top-tier Premier Senior grade, there are a couple of big names already under enormous pressure. A second defeat this weekend and they’ll be removed from that race for silverware. And rightly so. If you lose two games in any championship season, you're really not good enough to progress and you're not good enough to win a county.

The beauty of the group phase is one result can take you from topping your group and eyeing up direct access to the semis to fighting a relegation battle (and vice versa), a massive swing in the difference of a couple of points.

The format’s unforgiving nature is what makes you as a player. For those outside the wire, the format’s unforgiving nature delivers no shortage of entertainment.

Particularly under pressure this weekend are Sars, my own club Glen Rovers, and Erin’s Own.

Sars only have one point to their name facing into Friday’s assignment against the reigning Cork champions. The league winners would have expected to be taking on the Barrs with double that total. They'd have targeted victory over Kanturk. They only managed a draw, though, and so have to rebound fast.

As significant a game as Sars and the Barrs is Sunday’s clash of Midleton and Glen Rovers. What a cauldron Carrigtwohill will be for this fixture. Away from Páirc Uí Rinn and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it’ll be interesting to see how players on both sides deal with the large crowd being in on top of them.

Last Friday’s eight-point defeat to Blackrock has the Glen on the back foot. But that is when the Glen produce their best hurling - when their back is to the wall and they come out fighting.

Bishopstown are a proud senior club and have been at the top table a long time, but I expect Blackrock to better them, meaning the Glen have to overcome Midleton to make sure Group A comes down to a Super Sunday in early September.

Inside in training in Blackpool this week, I'd say they are tearing shreds off each other because all these clubs are proud clubs with county championship aspirations, management included. So to find yourself going into the second round knowing that if you don't get a victory you are gone, that brings incredible pressure.

Richie Kelleher is so experienced and has managed Glen Rovers in so many county finals over the past decade. He will know exactly where the corrections need to come from.

The Glen were the only beaten side in Round 1 whose losing total - 1-18 - went above the 20-point mark. Newtownshandrum, Erin’s Own, and Bishopstown registered 1-16, 0-17, and 1-13 respectively.

In the winners' enclosure, all tallies were north of 0-25. You had Midleton with 1-27, Douglas with 2-22, Blackrock with 3-20, and the Barrs with 0-25.

Any team with aspirations of winning Round 2 must be getting up around the 22, 23-point total. That puts greater focus on the entire forward unit. The spread has to be so much more than just your freetaker hitting a double-digit tally.

Look at Midleton, they got nine white flags from their midfield alone when overcoming Bishopstown. Cormac Beausang, who hit six of those nine, fell into the standout bracket we spoke about last week. Blackrock’s Mark O’Keeffe is another, he hit four from play between midfield and half-back.

Diarmaid Byrnes and his scoring contributions from back the field are so integral to Limerick. From a Cork perspective, it’s so encouraging to see lads not being afraid to shoot from distance, and scoring, which is something Pat Ryan will be hoping to bring to his gameplan next year.

Further up, I’m always going to keep a close eye on the standout contributors given that’s where I operated myself. Robbie Cotter’s 2-4 from play for Blackrock and Ben Cunningham’s 0-14 (0-7 from play) says both lads are continuing their form from last season.

Ballinhassig's Fintan O’Leary is another meriting mention. 1-3 from play at 36 years young to help his team get past Castlemartyr in the Premier Intermediate grade is fair going.

In fact, we have a few Stephen Cluxtons down here in Cork. Eoghan Murphy, also 36, raised 10 white flags for Erin’s Own against Douglas. 43-year-old Pearse O'Neill played a leading role as Aghada shared the spoils with Aghabullogue at Intermediate A level.

To be still influencing proceedings at that age, never mind just being out there, is an incredible achievement.

In that Intermediate A grade, you’d have to commend newly promoted Ballygiblin on successfully adapting to the higher altitude, no more than Dungourney did when scoring a huge win over Ballincollig in the Premier Intermediate, and Fr O’Neill’s drawing with Charleville on their Premier Senior debut.

There’s an obvious challenge in moving up the grades. The hurling is faster and more physical. So, it’s a reflection of the work being done in these clubs that they were able to take points first time out. Obviously, they have to back up their opening weekend results and they say the second one is always harder (it isn't a foregone conclusion that Douglas will beat Fr O'Neill's), but they’re off to a great start.

As is the Cork championship on the whole. The pressure ramps up this weekend, let’s hope the quality of fare does likewise.

I can’t sign off without sending my congratulations to Matthew Twomey and the victorious Cork camogie team.

Special mention for Amy O’Connor, of course. Following on from Denise O’Sullivan’s World Cup exploits, Amy’s player of the match performance continues a phenomenal couple of weeks for Knocknaheeny. And no more than the World Cup send-off Denise received, it was fantastic to see the reception Amy got on Monday night when she brought the O’Duffy Cup to St Vincent’s. The northside be buzzing.