The Barrs haven’t lost a championship game in Cork in 22 months.
Cork hurling previews: Barrs to continue fast start 

STEPPING UP: St. Finbarr's Ben Cunningham and Newtownshandrum's Tim O'Mahony. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 07:30
Eoghan Cormican

Cork PSHC: Group C 

Sarsfields v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Rinn (S Scanlon), 7.30pm 

Sars’ four-goal defeat to the Barrs in the final round of group action last summer was the result that saw them exit the championship before the knockout stages. A similar result here and Sars, given they managed to take only a point and not two from their first-round clash with Kanturk, will be again under pressure to try and navigate a route beyond the group phase. Their decision-making needs to be improved on last week.

The Barrs have injury concerns in Conor Cahalane, who missed their opener, and Pádraig Buggy. Jack Cahalane saw only a handful of minutes at the end of their six-point win over Newtownshandrum, but should play a greater role here. The Barrs haven’t lost a championship game in Cork in 22 months. That’s an unbeaten run they won’t want to lose any time soon.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s 

Cork IAHC: Group C 

Douglas v Midleton, Caherlag (S Murphy), 7.30pm 

Midleton’s second team were able to call upon the services of recently returned home Cork senior Sean O’Leary Hayes for their opening round win over last year’s beaten finalists Cloughduv, but, with the cobwebs blown off, it is likely O’Leary Hayes will be in the plans of the senior management for their crunch game against the Glen on Sunday and so won’t feature this evening. 

The Midleton intermediates should still have Cork U20 'keeper Brion Saunderson who couldn’t play senior last week because of suspension. Douglas lost to Ballygiblin last Sunday and so need a result here.

Verdict: Midleton

