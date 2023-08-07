All-Ireland Senior camogie final: Three key moments

1. When it happened in real time, the 21st minute half goal chance that Lorraine Bray was unable to latch onto didn’t look like very much at all.

But in the context of a game where Waterford needed to feed on every morsel of possession they worked into the scoring zone, it was one of many first-half opportunities they were left to rue.

The initial point attempt fell to Annie Fitzgerald, her shot blocked. Niamh Rockett gathered the breaking ball and sent a dangerous delivery into the large parallelogram that Bray charged onto but couldn’t make contact with.

All it had required was the slightest touch to take the sliotar past the outcoming Amy Lee. As it was, though, Cork cleared the danger. The play ended with Hannah Looney splitting the posts at the Davin End to send Cork 0-6 to 0-1 in front.

2. Another Waterford goal chance not taken; this opportunity far more clear-cut than Bray’s half opening.

Four minutes into first-half stoppages, Annie Fitzgerald was fouled by Libby Coppinger for a penalty. In arrears by 1-9 to 0-3, this was Waterford’s ticket to revive their own cause and the final itself. An opportunity to send them back down the tunnel believing.

Beth Carton stepped forward, her penalty effort missing the top left corner of the goal and instead flying wide. A deflating end to a deflating first half for the final newcomers. As ominous a sign as any that this was not going to be their afternoon.

3. With a solid grip already on the O’Duffy Cup, Cork captain Amy O’Connor clasped both hands firmly onto the main prize when producing a sensational two-minute hat-trick within four minutes of the restart.

The rain may have subsided, but with a scoreline of 4-9 to 0-3 and still 26 minutes left to run, this final was a washout.

O'Connor was fed by centre-forward Fiona Keating for the first, made and finished the second all on her own when displaying her trademark turn of speed to cut in from the Cusack Stand side, and was assisted by fellow inside forward Katrina Mackey for her hat-trick.

For a forward who managed only one point from play across Cork's 2021 and 2022 All-Ireland final defeats, O’Connor was not to be found wanting on this occasion.