Watergrasshill produce remarkable comeback to hold Kilworth in Cork PIHC

The Hill were seven points down heading into the closing stages in Rathcormac but rallied to secure a draw.
ALL SQUARE: Despite being seven points down with seven minutes to go, Watergrasshill rallied to claim a draw against Kilworth in their PIHC clash in Rathcormac on Sunday. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 16:55
Jack McKay

Watergrasshill 1-16 Kilworth 2-13

Despite being seven points down with seven minutes to go, Watergrasshill rallied to claim a draw against Kilworth in their PIHC clash in Rathcormac on Sunday.

Goals from Leo Coffey, who claimed 1-2 in total, and Will Condon, along with four well taken points from Noel McNamara helped Kilworth take a commanding lead into the closing stages.

The Hill were still six behind after 57 minutes of play when Shane O’Regan raised two more white flags, before O’Hara brought down Desmond for a Watergrasshill penalty in added time.

Aiden Foley stepped up and smashed it into the top corner to put Watergrasshil a mere point behind.

Eoin Carey looked to have found the winner for Kilworth in the 64th minute, but a long range free from Foley secured a draw for Watergrasshill.

Scorers for Watergrasshill: S O’Regan 0-7 (0-6 f), A Foley 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), S Desmond 0-3, B Lehane 0-2, J Gowen, L Foley 0-1 each.

Kilworth: L Coffey 1-2, N McNamara 0-4 f, W Condon 1-0, L Whelan 0-3, E Carey, J Sheehan 0-2 each.

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley; P Cronin, A Ricken, D McCarthy; M O’Driscoll, D O’Leary, R Murray; A Cronin, D O’Farrell; D O’Riordan, B Lehane, J Gowen; C Cronin, S Desmond, S O’Regan.

Subs: D Roche for A Cronin (17, inj) L Foley for O’Farrell (35, inj), C O’Leary for O’Riordan (45), P O’Regan for Murray (47).

KILWORTH: K Heggevit; S Óg Kenneally, A O’Hara, D Twomey; K Lane, L Carey, R Jordan; E Carey, M Gowen, J Sheehan, N McNamara, L Whelan; P Riordan, W Condon, L Coffey.

Subs: J Saich for Gowen (57), C Donnellan for Coffey (64, inj).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).

Watergrasshill produce remarkable comeback to hold Kilworth in Cork PIHC

