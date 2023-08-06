Fintan O'Leary leads Ballinhassig to victory over Castlemartyr in the Cork PIHC

Ballinhassig 1-20 Castlemartyr 1-17

Three points separated Ballinhassig and Castlemartyr when they met in the group stages of the Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC in Cobh last season, and so it was that three points separated them again when they clashed in Ballygarvan on Sunday.

However, this time it was the Blues who came out on top and in an impressive team performance, it was the wily old fox Fintan O’Leary who led them to victory. The veteran hit 0-3 in a high octane first half, but his side trailed by 1-11 to 0-13 at the break, Joe Stack with the goal to go with his two first half points for the Imokilly men.

Ballinhassig had the wind in their backs for the second period, but their wide count was becoming a concern – they hit fifteen in total. Their quest to overturn the deficit started with four misses before O’Leary was fouled for two settling frees that were converted by Brian Lynch.

Mike Kelly then levelled matters for the eleventh and final time before Ger Collins gave the Blues a lead that they wouldn’t lose with a stunning effort from the sideline.

Castlemartyr's Joe Stack celebrates his goal against Ballinhassig during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PIHC at Ballygarvan. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Lynch then traded scores with Kelly but then came the game’s key moment. A monstrous Patrick Collins free landed in the Castlemartyr square, Richard Lombard made sure that it stayed there before O’Leary kicked the ball to the net to establish a four-point cushion, the most that separated two even sides in a superb encounter.

Kelly frees kept last year’s beaten finalists, who lost their talisman Ciarán Joyce to injury just before half time, in contention but late scores from Michel Collins and Adam O’Sullivan gave the Blues breathing space. Then when Stack got a late sight at goal, Eoin Lombard blocked him superbly to ensure the two points for Ballinhassig.

The opening period was of the highest quality as the two heavyweights traded blows and were level nine times. Stack was causing problems for Ballinhassig while Joyce started at centre field.

Barry Lawton clipped in with his usual few points, Kelly was unerring while for the Blues Darragh O’Sullivan played a world of ball as spare man while Lynch and Conor Desmond also pilfered a couple of scores from play each.

Castlemartyr's Barry Lawton is tackled by Ballinhassig's Shane McCarthy during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PIHC at Ballygarvan. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Stack’s major came after good work from Lawton and Ciarán Sice and it was enough to give them an edge that they just about deserved at the interval.

From there, Ballinhassig were that little bit better and they will go into next week’s clash with Kilworth with a chance of securing their progression while Castlemartyr will face Kilworth with it all on the line in Group C.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: F O’Leary (1-3), B Lynch (0-6, 0-4 frees), D O’Donovan (0-3, all frees), C Desmond, G Collins, and A O’Sullivan (0-2 each), M Collins and C Tyers (0-1 each).

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly (0-9, 0-8 frees), Joe Stack (1-2), Barry Lawton (0-3), J McGann, E Martin and C Whyte (0-1 each).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; D O’Sullivan, K Maguire, E Lombard; D O’Donovan, M Collins, S McCarthy, M Sheehan, C Desmond; R Lombard, C Grainger, A O’Sullivan; G Collins, F O’Leary, B Lynch.

Subs: C Tyers for Sheehan (38), S Lombard for G Collins (54), D O’Sullivan for R Lombard (61).

CASTLEMARTYR: D Coughlan; C Martin, J Lawton, B Ó Tuama; D Joyce, M Cosgrave, Jamie Stack; C Joyce, Brian Lawton; Barry Lawton (JC), M Kelly, J McGann; E Martin, Joe Stack (JC), C Sice.

Subs: C Whyte for C Joyce (inj, 28), A Kelly for McGann (49).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).