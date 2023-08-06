Cunningham guides Barr's through tough opener

Cork Premier SHC

St. Finbarr’s 0-25 Newtownshandrum 1-16

HARDLY a show of force from champions St. Finbarr’s, but two nice opening Cork SHC Group A points just the same as they got the better of Newtownshandrum in testing windy conditions in Mourneabbey on Saturday.

This was always going to be a game won by the team that could make better use of the driving wind. Newtown had it at their backs in the opening half but a 0-13 to 0-11 interval lead was never going to prevail as the Barrs found their stride quickly after the restart and Newtown were always chasing the game subsequently.

Reflected Barr's boss Ger Cunningham: “When you come down here to play a team like Newtown you are always happy to come away with a win. We have been disrupted somewhat by the football last week but we were not at it in the first half and you can’t give a player like Jamie Coughlan nine points.

“Still we were in a good place at half-time, battling back after being six or seven points down, and going in just two points behind. We will have to look at some of the sloppy frees we gave away, that’s for sure. But we were really composed in the second half, a much better performance.

“It’s a six-day turnaround now to Sars next Friday night, we will assess injuries to Conor and Jack Cahalane as well as Pàdraig Buggy who took a big knock late in the game. Sars dropped a point today and will be more dangerous than ever, but we can only focus on ourselves and will be ready, that's for sure.”

It was a real battle between two ace marksmen, Newtown’s Jamie Coughlan taking the kudos here. As efficient as ever, the former Cork attacker fired home a handsome 1-12 tally, albeit just a goal and a point from play, with Ben Cunningham replying with a handsome 0-14 tally for the Barrs, seven from play. But, ultimately, it was the champions’ all-round shooting power that decided this lively contest.

Newtown needed a big opening half and, for a long while, looked like getting it. Scores aplenty in the opening five minutes, 0-3 apiece, Tim O’Mahony from play and Coughlan with a brace of frees for Newtown, two from Cunningham and one from Ethan Twomey the Barr’s response.

But the Barrs' play became ragged afterwards and conceding far too many frees, Coughlan duly punished them as Newtown shot into a 0-8 to 0-3 lead after the opening quarter. With O’Mahony keeping an eye on Cunningham, Cathal Naughton and Ronan Geary foraging up front and Cathal Bowles seeing plenty of action around midfield Newtown were all up for the contest.

Twenty minutes in, it was 0-11 to 0-4 in Newtown’s favour and with referee Simon Stokes busy giving yellow cards to both team selectors for encroachment the tempo was rising. Eoghan Finn and Darragh Hawe also saw yellow.

But slowly the Barr's found their rhythm. Cunningham fired over two more points and the excellent Pàdraig Buggy had a goal chance saved by James Bowles in the Newtown goal. Barrs got it down to two at half-time, 0-11 to 0-13, and that was never going to be enough for Newtown as it transpired.

A big start to the second half for the Barr’s, quick points from Cunningham and wing-back Ciaran Doolan levelling the game and although Coughlan put Newtown back into the lead, the Barr's were excellent now with Finn and Twomey on top at midfield. Brian Ramsey had a shot again saved by Bowles after a super Barr's move in the 39th minute for a futile 65, and with Buggy and Cunningham adding to the scoreboard it was 0-18 to 0-15 to the Barr's entering the final quarter and playing with swagger.

With Cunningham shooting the lights out it was 0-22 to 0-15 to the Barrs 52 minutes into the game and Newtown were dead.

Then a super 54th-minute goal from Coughlan, after beautifully taking a pass from Cormac O’Brien and he nearly had another two minutes later until hauled down by the Barr's rearguard for only a pointed free.

The Barr's finished in style, with points from Buckley and then a beauty from Damien Cahalane putting the icing on the cake though a late injury to Buggy will be a concern before they meet Sarsfields in round two next Friday night.

Scorers for St. Finbarr’s: B. Cunningham (0-14, 7 frees), W. Buckley (0-3), E. Twomey and P. Buggy (0-2 each), S. Cunningham, C. Doolan, B. Ramsey and D. Cahalane (0-1 each).

Newtownshandrum scorers: J. Coughlan (1-12, 0-10 frees, 1 ‘65), C. Naughton (0-2), T. O’Mahony, R. Geary (0-1 each).

ST. FINBARR’S: S. Hurley: E. Keane, J. Burns, C. Walsh; C. Doolan, D. Cahalane, B. Hennessy; E. Finn, E. Twomey; B. Cunningham, S. Cunningham, W. Buckley; B. Hayes, P. Buggy, B. Ramsey.

Sub: J. Cahalane for Ramsey (58).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J. Bowles; C. Bowles, K. O’Sullivan, R. Troy; J. Herlihy, T. O’ Mahony, D. Hawe; C. O ‘Brien, J. Twomey; J. Coughlan, S. Griffin, C. Naughton; P. Noonan, J. Geary, R. Geary.

Subs: P. O’Sullivan for Twomey (ht), D. O’Connor for Griffin (43), S. Minihane for Noonan (49), K. Coughlan for O’Brien (60).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).